Kesari Chapter 2: R. Madhavan wants people to ‘hate’ his character in Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday’s period-drama; here’s why

Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan are gearing up for a face-off in Kesari Chapter 2, which is set to hit theatres on April 18 and also stars Ananya Panday. Sharing his thoughts on the project, R. Madhavan expressed his enthusiasm about portraying a villainous role in the film. He revealed that he’s looking forward to audiences hating his character, which, for him, is a sign of successfully bringing the antagonist to life.

At the trailer launch event, 3 Idiots actor R. Madhavan shared that he was drawn to the role of the antagonist because the script truly excited him. He mentioned that his goal with this character is for viewers to "hate" him after watching Kesari Chapter 2. Madhavan also spoke about the film’s storyline, saying his primary intention was to bring the narrative to life in the most impactful way possible.

R. Madhavan shared that he believed the character he portrayed was best suited for him, emphasizing that the person responsible for the events in the story should take ownership of them. He added that he didn’t view the role in terms of being negative or positive, but rather focused on performing it so convincingly that audiences would end up hating his character.

This isn’t R. Madhavan’s first time stepping into a villainous role—he also portrayed an antagonist in the 2024 film Shaitaan.

Kesari Chapter 2 centers around the courtroom drama linked to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Madhavan takes on the role of Neville McKinley, a lawyer representing the British Empire, while Akshay Kumar plays Sankaran Nair, the Indian lawyer who challenges the British for their involvement in the tragic incident. Ananya Panday also plays a legal professional in the movie.

The film marks the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi and is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu and Pushpa Palat.

R. Madhavan’s upcoming projects include Test, where he will share the screen with Nayanthara and Siddharth. Additionally, he is set to appear in De De Pyaar De 2, starring alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

