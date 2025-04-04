Is Rashmika Mandanna celebrating her 29th birthday with rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda at THIS place?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship rumors are nothing new. However, you might be surprised to learn that the two could be celebrating the Pushpa 2 actress’s 29th birthday together. Yes, you read that right!

Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that both actors jetted off to an undisclosed location just days apart. While they took separate flights, speculation is high that they might be heading to the same destination for Rashmika’s birthday. Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the airport on Tuesday, while Rashmika followed the next day.

Take a look at the videos below:

Rumors suggest that the Sikandar actress may celebrate her birthday in Oman as she recently shared videos on her Instagram handle which hinted at her stay. However, fans are still waiting for confirmation on whether Vijay Deverakonda has joined her there.

Take a look at the post below:

Before flying out from Mumbai to their respective destinations, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted stepping out for a cozy lunch date in the city. This happened around the time of the grand Eid release of Salman Khan's Sikandar on March 30.

Despite their efforts to keep it low-key, several videos of their outing went viral. Rashmika was seen entering the restaurant first, while the Kingdom actor arrived later. He used the back entrance with his security before quickly heading inside.

Their lunch date was brief, and they soon left separately. However, fans were thrilled to see them together after a long time.

Take a look at their video below:

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship was also in the news after Salman Khan's wedding remark at the Sikandar trailer launch.

He said, "Jab heroine ko problem nahi ho rahi toh aapko kyu ho rahi hai. Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ka permission toh mil he jaega. (When the heroine has no problem, why do you have a problem? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her too. Her mother will surely give permission.)"

Even though Salman Khan's comment quickly grabbed attention, neither the actress nor Vijay commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be celebrating her 29th birthday on April 5.

