Kim Kardashian Reportedly Sets Strict Rules to Shield Kids From Kanye West’s Public Outbursts

Controversies surrounding Kanye West continue to affect his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their children. As reported by In Touch, the fashion mogul is determined not to let her kids be impacted by his behavior. Kim has reportedly enforced a "no mention" policy in her home.

The report suggests that she doesn't want any discussions about Kanye’s actions or behavior when the kids are around. "As much as she and everyone in the family are freaking out, no one is allowed to mention a word about Kanye and everything that’s happening if the kids are home," a source revealed.

Not only this, Kim has also addressed some of Kanye's past behaviors. A report by RadarOnline revealed that these actions were deemed "unsustainable" for Kim. "In light of recent developments, it has become clear that Kanye's behavior has spiraled to a level that is no longer sustainable for Kim and their children," the story claimed.

In terms of household rules, Kim has implemented a strict "no trash-talking" policy, aiming to shield her children from any further trauma. Additionally, she has reportedly asked her kids to limit their social media usage and stick to a regular routine to keep them busy.

Meanwhile, Kanye West continues to make headlines for his controversial public behavior, including unpredictable rants, graphic social media posts, and erratic Yeezy rollouts. His relationship with Bianca Censori also remains in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

A recent Daily Mail report claimed that Kanye dictates what Bianca wears in public and even limits her communication with friends and family. Despite their continued presence in the spotlight, their relationship seems to attract more criticism than support.

