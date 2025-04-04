Val Kilmer Death: Glen Powell and Josh Brolin of The Running Man Remember 'Sweet' After Sudden Demise at 65

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

At CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, actors Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, and director Edgar Wright gathered to discuss their upcoming film, The Running Man. During the conversation with ET, they took a moment to honor their late colleague, Val Kilmer, who passed away on April 1, 2025, at the age of 65 due to pneumonia.

Glen Powell, known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, reminisced about working alongside Kilmer. He described the experience as surreal, especially having the original cast members on set.

"That was a really surreal day when we got to have all the originals on set, and that was a huge part," Powell said. "That was really cool as a young actor to be on that set already, but then to be reminded of the legacy that you stepped into."

Powell stated that Top Gun was a pivotal part of Kilmer's career, propelling him to stardom. He fondly remembered Kilmer and added, "He will be really missed. He was a really sweet man."

Josh Brolin shared his personal connection with Kilmer, talking about their close friendship over many years. He said, "I knew him for a very, very long time. We were very, very close, and it’s tough because I have seen him the last ten years keeping a really good attitude around the issues that he had. But we will miss him."

The panel also delved into their roles in the upcoming film The Running Man, slated for release on November 7, 2025. Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, and Colman Domingo are excited about bringing fresh perspectives to their characters in this reimagined adaptation of the 1987 action thriller.

Val Kilmer's contributions to cinema are widely recognized, with iconic roles in films such as Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors. His dedication to his craft and memorable performances have left an indelible mark on the industry.

