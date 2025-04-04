Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Ready to Take Relationship to Next Step? House Hunting Rumors Flood Internet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly looking to take their romance to new heights—by purchasing a home in Montana. Amid growing engagement rumors, the couple is said to be considering settling down in the scenic Northwest state, where they can enjoy privacy away from the spotlight.

Insiders claim that Montana is their ideal retreat, offering them a break from the constant media attention. They recently visited the state and dined at the exclusive Auric Room, a hidden speakeasy at Lone Mountain Ranch. Witnesses described the evening as intimate and laid-back, with no security detail or Hollywood entourage in sight.

Advertisement

Currently, Swift and Kelce divide their time between his $6 million Kansas City mansion and her $18 million townhouse in New York City. However, their potential move comes amid speculation that they are already engaged, particularly after fans noticed Swift concealing her ring finger in photos from her 35th birthday party.

Some sources suggest that Swift is eager to settle down and start a family, with speculation that Kelce might retire from football to prioritize their future together. Reportedly, there was hope that he would finish the season with a Super Bowl victory and step away from the game to focus on their relationship.

However, Kelce has made it clear that he intends to play another season despite his team’s loss in Super Bowl LIX. He recently confirmed on his podcast that he is committed to returning to the Kansas City Chiefs and is determined to be in peak condition for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

While Swift supports his decision, sources claim she may have expected him to prioritize their future together. With her personal and professional life carefully planned, there are doubts about whether she would want to start a family while Kelce is still deeply involved in football. Insiders believe she would prefer his full attention during such a significant life stage.

Although Swift and Kelce’s relationship appears to be going strong, the question remains—will their rumored Montana home come with wedding plans and a family, or will Kelce’s continued commitment to football postpone their next chapter?

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Helped Travis Kelce Change? Jason Kelce Reveals Footballer Was Like 'Peter Pan' Before Dating Singer