Will Halle Berry Reprise Her Role as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday? Actress Says ‘Keep waiting…’
Fans hope for Halle Berry’s return, but the actress confirms Storm won’t be making a comeback.
Halle Berry has officially put an end to rumors about reprising her iconic role as Storm in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday. While several of her X-Men co-stars are set to return, Berry has made it clear that she will not be among them.
The speculation began when Marvel Studios announced the cast lineup for Avengers: Doomsday, revealing that actors like Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast) would be reprising their roles. Although the studio hinted that more names could be added later, Berry has firmly denied any possibility of her involvement.
Addressing the rumors, Berry told Black Girl Nerds that fans shouldn’t hold their breath, saying, “Keep waiting. It’s not going to be there.” Her absence from the film marks a disappointment for fans who had hoped to see her wield Storm’s powers once again.
Berry originally played Storm in the 2000 live-action X-Men film and continued in X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand(2006), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). Despite her long history with the character, she has chosen to step away from the role while others, like Stewart and Grammer, have already made appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
With Avengers: Doomsday set for release on May 1, 2026, fans will have to make peace with the fact that while many beloved mutants are returning, Storm will not be among them.
