Box Office: As Sikandar plays in theaters worldwide, revisiting Sathyaraj's 5 most celebrated movies

Sathyaraj is a veteran Tamil actor who has graced Pan-Indian cinema with his performances for over four decades. Whether he's portraying a leading action-packed role or a powerful, dramatic antagonist, he never fails to ace them all.

Sathyaraj recently appeared as the lead antagonist in the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-led Bollywood film Sikandar. As Sikandar continues its theatrical run, let’s revisit five of the most celebrated movies of this legendary actor:

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The cult period action entertainer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema and undoubtedly the most successful film of Sathyaraj’s career. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the 2017 epic featured Sathyaraj in the unforgettable role of Kattappa, alongside a stellar cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar. The film was a massive box office triumph, grossing Rs 1,744 crore worldwide and cementing its place as an all-time blockbuster.

2. Baahubali: The Beginning

The much-loved prequel to Baahubali 2, Baahubali: The Beginning, introduced audiences to Sathyaraj as the loyal and fierce Kattappa in this pan-India action entertainer. Featuring the same stellar cast as its sequel, the 2015 S.S. Rajamouli directorial was a major success, grossing Rs 573 crore worldwide and setting the stage for the epic saga that followed.

3. Chennai Express

Sathyaraj made his Bollywood debut as the main antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan-led blockbuster Chennai Express. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and Nikitin Dheer in key roles. Released in 2013, the action-comedy was a massive hit, grossing Rs 396 crore worldwide.

4. Mersal

​Mersal, directed by Atlee Kumar, is one of the most memorable films of Vijay’s career. Released in 2017, this action entertainer featured Vijay in a triple role, with Sathyaraj appearing in a key supporting role. The film was a major box office success, eventually grossing Rs 255 crore worldwide.

5. Munjya

Marking Sathyaraj’s return to the Hindi audience, he played the pivotal role of a priest in Maddock Films’ 2024 horror-comedy Munjya. The film turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office, grossing Rs 127 crore worldwide despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 30 crore.

Sikandar in Cinemas

Salman Khan’s Sikandar is currently running in cinemas, starring Sathyaraj as the lead antagonist. The film is directed by Tamil director A.R. Murugadoss.

