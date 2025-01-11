ILLIT manipulated I'll Like You mini album sales? Here's why the group and HYBE are getting accused

HYBE's girl group ILLIT is under criticism for allegedly manipulating the sales figures of their 2nd mini album, I'll Like You. The album, released on October 22, 2024, reportedly sold 504,363 copies in its release month, according to Circle Chart's yearly album sales chart. However, discrepancies emerged in a recently released list.

As per Circle Chart's January 10 yearly album sales chart, ILLIT's latest mini album recorded a total of 412,040 copies sold in its release year. This revealed a significant disparity between the two reports, with a substantial difference of 92,323 copies being deducted in the most recent chart.

Since this controversial revelation, the rookie group and their entertainment label, HYBE Ent, have been receiving heavy backlash from fans. Angered fans have expressed their frustration regarding the issue on social media. Some are blaming the company and calling the group "fraudulent" and some are even demanding the disbanding of all HYBE groups, except SEVENTEEN.

People online are speculating that HYBE LABELS used advanced purchase tactics to artificially inflate I'll Like You's album sales, leading to potentially manipulated sales figures. This method lets companies send out more albums than people's demand, which can make it seem like more albums were sold in the first week, even if many of them weren't actually bought by customers. However, it must be noted that all these are just speculations on social media by K-Pop fans and not proven facts.

ILLLIT is a 5-member South Korean girl group under BE:LIFT Lab, consisting of Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha. In their 2nd mini album, released last year, titled I'll Like You, they impressed with their vocals and visuals. The mini album consists of 5 tracks– I'll Like You, Cherish (My Love), IYKYK (If You Know You Know), Pimple and Tick-Tack.

