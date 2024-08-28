Im Se Mi and Ha Yoon Kyung's lesbian story Concerning My Daughter to premiere nationwide on September 4

Concerning My Daughter is an upcoming film which will portray the relationship between a mother and her daughter who is a lesbian. The was released in October last year at the Busan International Film Festival. The film would finally be released in September for the domestic audience. Here are the details.

On August 28, it was confirmed that Im Se Mi, Ha Yoon Kyung and Oh Min Ae starrer Concerning My Daughter would be hitting the South Korean theatres on September 4. The film had first premiered on October 8, 2023, at the Busan International Film Festival. The domestic audience will finally be able to enjoy the film in the theatres.

An independent daughter moves back into her mother's house after facing financial difficulties. But she brings along her same-sex partner of 7 years, Rain. This unexpected situation leaves the mother feeling bewildered. Meanwhile, the mother, who works as a caregiver, is dedicated to providing the best care for Je Hee, an elderly woman living alone. As the family navigates these changes, they confront their own emotions and societal expectations, leading to a deeper understanding of one another.

The film is based on the novel Ttale Daehayeo by Kim Hye Jin. The project was directed by Lee Mirang and Concerning My Daughter is her debut film.

Advertisement

Im Se Mi made her debut in 2005 with the drama Sharp Season 2 in which she took the supporting role. She first appeared on the big screen with the film Highway Star which was released in 2007. She is known for her roles in dramas like The Worst of Evil, Wonderful World and more.

Ha Yoon Kyung started off her acting career in 2014 with the film Mould. She has appeared in hits like Hospital Playlist, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and See You in My 19th Life. She will also be appearing in season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love Ep 1-2 Review: Shin Min Ah-Kim Young Dae's romance is heart-fluttering and funny at first go