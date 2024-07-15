Im Se Mi set to reunite with True Beauty co-star Moon Ga Young in Black Salt Dragon alongside Choi Hyun Wook; Kwak Si Yang confirmed to join

Im Se Mi and Kwak Si Yang are set to join the cast of tvN's upcoming drama Black Salt Dragon (also known as He's the Black Dragon). Im Se Mi, known for her role in True Beauty, will reunite with her co-star Moon Ga Young in this new K-drama. They will be joined by Choi Hyun Wook, and Kwak Si Yang, who are also confirmed to be part of the cast.

Im Se Mi, Kwak Si Yang Join Black Salt Dragon

On July 15, tvN announced that both Im Se Mi and Kwak Si Yang are set to star in the upcoming romance drama Black Salt Dragon, scheduled to air next year. Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook were recently confirmed to play the leading roles in the series.

Based on a popular webtoon, Black Salt Dragon will depict the love story of a man and woman who initially met through their online game characters during school days, only to reconnect 16 years later as boss and employee in real life.

Notably, Black Salt Dragon will reunite Im Se Mi and Moon Ga Young, who portrayed on-screen sisters in the popular drama True Beauty. The two actresses previously acted together in the 2011 K-drama Heartstrings as well.

In Black Salt Dragon, Im Se Mi takes on the role of Seo Ha Jin, a carefree pub owner who follows her heart wherever it leads. She forms a genuine friendship with Baek Soo Jung (Moon Ga Young) after initially meeting through an online game, a bond that bridges their age difference in real life.

Kwak Si Yang will portray Kim Shin Won, the thoughtful and considerate head of the design department at Yongsung Department Store, who shares a close friendship with Ban Joo Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook). Known for his casual approach to romantic relationships, Kim Shin Won finds himself experiencing his first genuine love upon meeting Seo Ha Jin, who captivates his interest. Black Salt Dragon is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2025.

More about Black Salt Dragon and True Beauty

Moon Ga Young will take on the role of Baek Soo Jung in Black Salt Dragon, portraying a diligent and skilled employee known for her exceptional work ethic. She possesses a strong determination to stand up for herself and confront challenges head-on, often causing headaches for her superior, Ban Joo Yeon. Their initial encounter through an online game left Baek Soo Jung with a memorable and embarrassing experience that continues to influence their dynamic.

Choi Hyun Wook will portray Ban Joo Yeon in Black Salt Dragon, the heir to a chaebol empire and director of the strategic planning division at Yongsung Department Store. Known for his perfectionist tendencies, Ban Joo Yeon carries the weight of being his family's sole successor. He harbors a painful scar of rejection after confessing his feelings to his first love, whom he initially met through an online game.

In True Beauty, Moon Ga Young plays Lim Ju Gyeong, a girl who believes she's unattractive and becomes skilled in makeup to transform her appearance. At her new high school, she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), and they fall in love. The series also features Hwang In Yeop as Han Seo Jun, who also develops feelings for Ju Gyeong, creating a dynamic love triangle.

Here Im Se Mi portrayed Lim Hee Gyeong, the older sister of the main character Lim Ju Gyeong. Her character was romantically involved with Oh Eui Sik's character, Han Joon Woo, who was a teacher at Lim Ju Gyeong's high school.

