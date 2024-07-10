Ha Yoon Kyung to reunite with See You in My 19th Life co-star Ahn Bo Hyun in new historical drama God’s Beads; Report

Ha Yoon Kyung is all set to return to the small screen with a new historical drama. According to reports, she will star in a lead role in the upcoming drama Gods’ Beads. On the other hand, Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Sung Mi are also in talks for this drama.

Ha Yoon Kyung to reunite with Ahn Bo Hyun in God's Beads

On July 10, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Ha Yoon Kyung will join the lead characters lineup in the new historical drama God’s Beads. Though many details about her role haven’t been disclosed yet, viewers are especially excited for her reunion with See You in My 19th Life co-star Ahn Bo Hyun.

More about new historical drama God's Beads

God’s Beads is an upcoming historical drama narrating the love and friendship of an operation team that sets out to acquire a sacred relic of the country.

Ahn Bo Hyun, who has recently won fans hearts with his roles in Flex X Cop, is in talks to star as Baek Gyeol. His character will act as the leader of the convoy which is looking for the sacred beads. Joining him is veteran actor Lee Sung Min, who will transform into Choi Gu, a special agent and member of the convoy.

Both these actors are positively considering their roles in this drama. If confirmed, Ha Yoon Kyung will work with Ahn Bo Hyun for the third time. Previously, both of them starred in See You in My 19th Life. Continuing their connection further, the actress made a cameo as Ahn Bo Hyun’s ex-girlfriend in his 2024 series Flex X Cop.

Now, there’s much anticipation about these two actors' reunion in God’s Beads and whether there will be a romantic storyline between them.

Meanwhile, this new historical drama will be helmed by director Jung Dae Yoon, known for Reborn Rich, She Was Pretty, I’m Not a Robot, and W. Joining him is screenwriter Jung Hyun Min, who has previously penned many popular K-dramas like Jo Jung Suk starrer The Nokdu Flower, Assembly, and more.

God’s Beads will premiere on the JTBC network.

Who is Ha Yoon Kyung?

Ha Yoon Kyung is a talented Korean actress known for See You in My 19th Life, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Hospital Playlist, Time to Hunt, and more.

