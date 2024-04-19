Im Soo Hyang Day: Shy sweetheart in My ID is Gangnam Beauty to badass in Graceful Family; dissecting her characters

Im Soo Hyang, born on April 19, 1990, is a beloved South Korean actress celebrating her 34th birthday today. She made her big-screen debut in the 2009 thriller 4th Period Mystery alongside Yoo Seung Ho and Kang So Ra. Her breakthrough came with the 2011 series New Tales Of Gisaeng, earning her numerous awards and nominations as a newcomer.

Following supporting roles, Im Soo Hyang's popularity soared after starring with Cha Eun Woo in the rom-com My ID Is Gangnam Beauty. Despite considering less stressful jobs, acting remained her passion, with each role further honing her skills. On the occasion of Im Soo Hyang’s birthday, let's take a look at some of her characters.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Kang Mi Rae (played by Im Soo Hyang) battles insecurity over her appearance and opts for plastic surgery. In college, she reunites with Do Kyung Seok (ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo), a former elementary school classmate. Despite her changed looks, Kyung Suk's interest transcends physical appearance. My ID is Gangnam Beauty shines with its stellar cast and the compelling chemistry between Im Soo Hyang and Cha Eun Woo. Beyond romance, the series tackles societal beauty standards and the quest for acceptance.

The drama portrays both perspectives on plastic surgery: acknowledging its potential benefits if it genuinely improves one's life, emphasizing the importance of individual choice. Yet, it also highlights that surgery doesn't solve all problems; mental well-being and self-esteem matter greatly. Ultimately, the shy and timid Mi Rae learns that inner growth is vital. She realizes the importance of self-love and personal development before extending love to others, completing her journey towards wholeness.

Graceful Family

At the heart of this irresistibly juicy drama is the captivating Mo Suk Hee (Im Soo Hyang). After 15 years in exile in America, this wealthy heiress returns to Korea with a fierce determination: to uncover her mother's murderer and break free from a controlling management team's grip.

Suk Hee is bold, brilliant, and unyielding in the face of adversity. What sets her apart is her larger-than-life personality, at times brash yet undeniably commanding, all while exuding effortless glamor. Im Soo Hyang embodies the fabulous Suk Hee in this addictive makjang saga. True to its genre, expect gripping plot twists, scandalous romances, and all the irresistible elements that will keep you glued to the screen late into the night.

Kokdu: Season Of Deity

Kokdu: Season of Deity spins a tale of fantasy and romance, following the journey of Kokdu (Kim Jung Hyun), a grim reaper tasked with punishing humans every 99 years. When he encounters Han Gye Jeol (Im Soo Hyang), a doctor with mysterious powers, he assumes the role of a visiting physician.

Gye Jeol bears a striking resemblance to Kokdu's first love and harbors abilities that could disrupt his mission. With a blend of supernatural elements, Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang deliver a captivating narrative brimming with boundless imagination. Their on-screen chemistry elevates this fantasy romance, with Im Soo Hyang shining in her portrayal of Seol Hui.

Woori The Virgin

An unexpected pregnancy turns Oh Woo Ri's (Im Soo Hyang) once-simple life upside down when she, a virgin, discovers she's been artificially inseminated during a routine medical check-up. To add to the chaos, the father of her baby is none other than Raphael (Sung Hoon), CEO of a cosmetics empire. As Woo Ri grapples with this bewildering situation, she faces the daunting task of explaining the pregnancy to her devoted boyfriend, Lee Kang Jae (Shin Dong Wook).

The plot thickens as Woo Ri realizes her history with Raphael holds secrets that could jeopardize her relationship with Kang Jae. Adding to the complexity is Raphael's lingering feelings for Woo Ri, his messy divorce, and the unavoidable fact that they will share a biological child.

This K-drama adaptation of Jane the Virgin compresses the drama into a single season, intensifying Oh Woo Ri's journey. She must quickly disclose her pregnancy and choose between single motherhood or co-parenting with one of her love interests. Viewers are kept guessing about each man's intentions, adding suspense to the series. With the uncertainty of which direction the K-drama will take compared to the U.S. series finale, audiences are left eagerly anticipating the resolution of Woo Ri's story.

