Beauty and Mr. Romantic poster: Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo pose with happy family in new romance drama

Beauty and Mr. Romantic starring My ID is Gangnam Beauty’s Im Soo Hyang and Over The Rainbow’s Ji Hyun Woo narrates a top actress and a producer with big ambitions. The romance drama has sparked attention with its refreshing concept and cast lineups.

Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo share laughter and joy with family in Beauty and Mr. Romantic's new poster

On March 14, the upcoming drama’s official network KBS2 unearthed a new poster featuring the lead couple and their very supportive family.

The poster captures Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo’s adorable pair in the center of a lavish ballroom. As they shine with their irresistible charms and exquisite ensemble, the family in the background seems to be captivated by the beauty and her very endearing lover.

With the poster, the romance drama hints toward the lead pair being blessed with a supportive family, adding depth to its narrative.

On this day, the production team commented on this latest poster, “Just like the poster, the cast also shares exceptional chemistry on the filming set.”, adding more reasons to look forward to this upcoming drama.

See the new poster of Beauty and Mr. Romantic featuring Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo:

More about upcoming romance drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Advertisement

The upcoming romance drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic will unfold an intriguing saga of Park Do Ra, who, once a top actress hits rock bottom overnight. As she surpassed many hardships throughout her life to reach the top, this surprising turn of events catches her off guard and in dismay. However, a knight in shining armor soon appears to get her back on her feet. Producing director Go Pil Seung, who harbors many ambitions and dreams, decides to help Park Do Ra reclaim her place.

Im Soo Hyang, known for My ID for Gangnam Beauty (2018), Graceful Family (2019) stars as the alluring actress Park Do Ra, while Ji Hyun Woo, known for Young Lady and Gentleman (2021), Queen and I (2012) transforms into her love interest, PD Go Pil Seung.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic boasts its additional cast with an impressive talent influx including actress Cha Hwa Yeon as Park Do Ra’s mother Baek Mi Ja, actor Park Sang Won as the chairman of APP Group, Gong Jin Taek, and his wife Jang Soo Yeon is portrayed by actress Lee II Hwa, while Jung Jae Soon transforms into Gong Jin Taek’s aunt Gong Dae Sook.

According to the recent poster, the drama will feature a large family, who seem to be sharing laughs through thick and thin. Hence, the drama’s huge cast lineup can barely be summed up with this.

More prominent Korean actors and actresses including Im Ye Jin, Lee Doo II, Yoon Yoo Sun, Kim Hye Sun, Go Yoon, Lee Young Eun, and others star as some of the pivotal family members, who play the key roles in unraveling the narrative.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic is now set to release on March 23 at 7:55 pm KST (4:25 pm IST) through its original network KBS2.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is WJSN Bona starring Pyramid Game sapphic K-drama? Fans root for two GL couples