Im Soo Hyang-Ji Hyun Woo’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic: Check release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Beauty and Mr. Romantic with an interesting premise is set to hit small screens in just a few days. This coming-of-age romance K-drama stars Im Soo Hyang who played the role of Oh Woori in Woori The Virgin and Ji Hyun Woo who is popular for his role in Risky Romance. Beauty and Mr. Romantic has been charming audiences already with its sweet and heartening storyline. Know here where to watch the show, the release date, and more.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic’s Release Date and Time

Beauty and Mr. Romantic is a KBS drama. Beauty and Mr. Romantic will be released on March 23, 2024. The K-drama will air every weekend on KBS2 in South Korea at 7:55 PM KST which is 4:25 PM IST.

Where to watch Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Beauty and Mr. Romantic (or Beauty and The Devoted) will air on KBS2 every weekend and will be available for streaming on Viki Rakuten.

Genre

Romance, Coming of Age drama

Plot of Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Beauty and Mr. Romantic is a romantic and coming-of-age drama that follows two characters who live and earn in the entertainment industry of South Korea. The plot of Beauty and Mr. Romantic will follow the story of a top actress, Park Do Ra who is at her highest but will hit rock bottom overnight, and a passionate, rookie producing director, Go Pil Seung who will help the actress back on her feet.

Park Do Ra had it tough in her past life and has gone through hardships and rough times to make it to the top as an actress. One night, she is about to lose everything she has worked for in the past 15 years, but her knight in shining armor will find her.

The male lead PD Go Pil Seung is not a big fan of her, as she was rude to him when he was young and now he is forced to work with her on his new drama. But he comes as the only light of hope who will push Park Do Ra to get up again.

The cast of Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Beauty and Mr. Romantic just like the name suggests needs a breathtaking beauty and a passionate Mr. Romantic and the show just has the perfect cast to fill in for that.

Im Soo Hyang will portray the beauty of the show, Park Do Ra. She is known for her roles in My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Doctor Lawyer among others. Park Do Ra is an elite actress who is the sole breadwinner of her family. She did not have everything from the beginning rather she came from a poor background and worked her guts out to make it to the highest point in the industry. Her overpowering mother is always biting her on the back for money, Park Do Ra is done with that behavior and is overworked to her limit. But, one night she reaches her breaking point and loses it all.

Ji Hyun Woo will play the male lead of PD Go Pil Seung. He was last seen in the drama Young Lady and Gentlemen, his other notable roles are in dramas Risky Romance, Bad Theif, Good Theif, and more. PD Go Pil Seung is our Mr. Romantic who is a rookie producing director and is currently working with Park Do Ra, who he does not like much. But for how long?

Crew

The cast of Beauty and Mr. Romantic is joined by other notable performances by a starlit crew. Cha Hwa Yeon as Baek Mi Ja, Park Do Ra's mother along with Yang Dae Hyuk as Park Do Sik, her older brother, and Lee Sang Jun as Park Do Jun, her younger brother. From PD Go Pil Seung’s family, we have Yoon Yoo Sun as Kim Sun Young, his mother, and Lee Doo Il plays his father, Go Hyun Chul. Im Ye Jin portrays his grandmother So Geum Ja.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this romantic and charming K-drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic.

