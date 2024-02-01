Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo confirmed to star in Beauty and the Devoted by Young Lady and Gentlemen writer

My ID is a Gangnam Beauty star Im Soo Hyang and Young Lady and Gentlemen star Ji Hyun Woo are officially announced to feature in the upcoming weekend drama Beauty and the Devoted (working title) on KBS2 on February 01.

Beauty and the Devoted – Narrative and roles played by Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo

Beauty and the Devoted narrates the romantic journey between an actress who faces a sudden downfall and a producing director who helps revive her through love. The upcoming series is the latest creation by the writer of Young Lady and Gentlemen, My Only One, and Windy Mi Poong, and will be directed by Hong Suk Gu, known for his work on Homemade Love Story, My Only One, and Girls’ Generation 1979. This project marks their second collaboration following My Only One.

Im Soo Hyang takes on the role of Park Do Ra, a resilient top actress who faced numerous challenges to establish her filmography from a young age, guided by her mother to become a child actress. After a 15-year career in acting, Park Do Ra serves as the family's breadwinner. Despite the pressures of continuously earning money at her mother's insistence, her life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Go Pil Seung, the youngest assistant director, on a drama set.

Ji Hyun Woo portrays Go Pil Seung, a drama PD with ambitious dreams of success. Confident and unapologetic, he doesn't shy away from ingratiating himself with others. Love and relationships weren't a priority in Go Pil Seung's life, but things take a confusing turn when he becomes entangled with Park Do Ra on the set of a drama he oversees.

More about Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo

Im Soo Hyang, a South Korean actress represented by FN Entertainment, entered the entertainment scene with a minor role in the 2009 film 4th Period Mystery. However, her breakthrough came with the 2011 television drama New Tales of Gisaeng, earning her the Best New Actress award at the 4th Korea Drama Awards and the New Star Award at the 2011 SBS Drama Awards. Im Soo Hyang has since graced the screen in productions like I Do, I Do, IRIS II, Inspiring Generation, Five Children, and My ID is Gangnam Beauty.

While, Ji Hyun Woo, a versatile South Korean actor and musician, showcased musical talent from a young age under his father's aspirations. His debut in 2003 through the 20th KBS Open Recruitment marked him as the youngest actor to pass the audition. Contributing to Moonchild in 2002 and forming The Nuts in 2004, he balanced music with TV series and musical roles. The release of his solo single Crescendo in 2011 was a milestone. He starred in the military musical The Promise. Joining Lion Heart Entertainment in 2019 facilitated a dual focus on acting and music. In 2020, he joined the band SGO with his older brother. Ji Hyun Woo gained recognition in 2021, winning the Grand Prize at the KBS Drama Awards for his role in Young Lady and Gentleman.

