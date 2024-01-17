Park Hyun Sik’s Suits to Kim Go Eun’s Little Women: PICK the best K-drama adapted from Western shows, films

The world of K-dramas brings compelling stories from every nook and corner of South Korea, whether a countryside drama or a modern-day narrative. But sometimes, it’s important to go beyond the expected, and that’s when K-drama creators take inspiration from Western shows and films.

From Money Heist: Korea to Little Women, the list of K-drama adaptations is extensive. Let’s take a look at 5 K-dramas that are as good as their original Western versions!

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (2022)

Based on the famous Spanish series La Casa De Papel, Money Heist: Korea takes place in the Korean Peninsula, where neighboring countries, North Korea and South Korea, have unified for economic purposes. The show revolves around the same characters, but the creators have given each of them their own twist.

The action thriller features actor Yoo Ji Tae as Professor, originally played by Álvaro Morte. He plans the biggest heist of all time, along with a skilled clan of criminals. The other cast members include Park Hae Soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo, Lee Hyun Woo as Rio, and Kim Ji Hoon as Denver, among others.

Suits (2018)

Suits is a perfect adaptation of an American legal drama with the same name. The spectacular duo of Michael Ross and Harvey Specter is portrayed by Korean actors Jang Dong Gun and Park Hyung Sik, respectively.

The storyline revolves around Choi Kang Seok (Jang Dong Gun), a legendary corporate attorney who hires a rookie lawyer named Go Yeon Woo (Park Hyung Sik). Initially, Choi Kang Seok is doubtful about Go Yeon Woo's competence as he is a dropout and lacks a law license, but eventually, his photographic memory skills help the legal firm solve the cases.

Woori the Virgin (2022)

Woori the Virgin is the Korean version of Gina Rodriguez starrer US show titled Jane the Virgin. The K-drama stars Im Soo Hyang as Oh Woori, an assistant drama writer whose life turns upside down as she gets artificially inseminated due to a doctor’s mistake as she goes to the clinic for her regular checkup.

Things get worse as the biological father of the unborn child turns out to be Raphael (Sung Hoon) with whom Woori shares an interesting past. Adding to this confusion, Woori is already dating detective Lee Gang Jae (Shin Dong Wook) and proposes to her.

Little Women (2022)

Little Women is loosely inspired by the American film of the same title, released in 2019. Like the movie, the K-drama focuses on the lives of three sisters who fight financial hardships and emotional turmoil as they pave their way out of poverty.

Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hu take on the roles of the female protagonists with distinct characteristics. The surprising element of the show is the character Choi Do Il, played by Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon. Choi Do Il is a mysterious character with a soft corner for Oh In Joo (Kim Go Eun), but as a viewer, one keeps judging his intentions until the end.

One Ordinary Day (2021)

One Ordinary Day is the remake of the British television series Criminal Justice. For those who love suspense thrillers, this show is a must-watch. Like the original series, this K-drama unravels the dark side of the legal system plagued by corruption. Kim Soo Hyun assumes the role of an ordinary college student who is falsely accused of murder. The only person to get him out of this trouble is lawyer Shin Joong Han (Cha Seung Won).

