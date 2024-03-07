Beauty And Mr Romantic poster: Ji Hyun Woo, Im Soo Hyang are all smiles on red carpet for new romance K-drama

Beauty and Mr. Romantic, KBS2’s upcoming series recently released an electrifying poster featuring Ji Hyun Woo, showcasing him escorting Im Soo Hyang down the red carpet. The poster exudes elegance and anticipation, hinting at the captivating chemistry between the two stars in the upcoming series.

New poster for Beauty and Dr. Romantic

The fresh poster release offers a glimpse into the romantic world of Beauty and Mr. Romantic, featuring Park Do Ra (Im Soo Hyang) and Go Pil Seung (Ji Hyun Woo) gracefully navigating the red carpet.

Park Do Ra radiates elegance in her stunning yellow velvety gown, embodying the essence of a top-tier actress under the dazzling spotlight. Standing beside her, PD Go Pil Seung exudes charm in his casual attire, accompanying Park Do Ra with an air of confidence akin to a dedicated manager. His affectionate gaze and warm smile hint at the blossoming romance between the two characters.

The production team behind the series about the poster shared that their intention was to convey Pil Seung lifting Do Ra, who had hit rock bottom, as they ascend the stairs towards the awards ceremony hall. They hope viewers will anticipate the unfolding story of their unique relationship since childhood.

More about Beauty And Mr. Romantic

Beauty and Mr. Romantic follows the journey of Park Do Ra, a top actress who suddenly faces adversity, and PD Go Pil Seung, who helps her rise again through love. Im Soo Hyang portrays Park Do Ra, a resilient actress who has fought through numerous challenges to build her career, while Ji Hyun Woo embodies PD Go Pil Seung, an ambitious director chasing success.

Advertisement

The series will feature Cha Hwa Yeon as Baek Mi Ja, Park Do Ra's mother, who undergoes immense hardship after her husband's sudden demise in a hit-and-run accident. However, her life takes a positive turn when her daughter Do Ra becomes an overnight sensation.

Park Sang Won will portray Gong Jin Taek, the chairman of APP Group, while Lee Il Hwa will take on the role of Jang Soo Yeon, Gong Jin Taek’s wife and Kim Sun Young’s high school classmate. Gong Jin Taek is known for his composed and rational demeanor at work, but he's a devoted father who adores his daughter at home. Jang Soo Yeon's marriage was arranged by her parents during her studies in the United States.

Jung Jae Soon will play Gong Jin Taek’s aunt, Gong Dae Sook, the sole elderly member of the Gong family who worries about the family's future. Additionally, Im Ye Jin will star as Go Pil Seung’s grandmother, So Geum Ja, and Kim Sun Young’s mother-in-law.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Moon Ga Young, Im Soo Hyang and more; pick Cha Eun Woo's top K-drama partner