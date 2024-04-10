5 best Im Soo Hyang dramas; My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Kokdu: Season of Deity, and more

Im Soo Hyang, who is currently starring in Beauty and Mr. Romantic, made her acting debut in 2009, while still pursuing studies. In 2011, she landed her breakthrough role in the popular television drama titled New Tales of Gisaeng. The actress quickly shot to fame thanks to her meticulous acting skills and commendable synchronization with her characters, creating an impressive on-screen synergy.

List of 5 best Im Soo Hyang dramas to binge on

Today, let’s check out the 5 best Im Soo Hyang dramas that you will be completely hooked on.

1. Kokdu: Season of Deity

Cast: Im Soo Hyang, Kim Jung Hyun, Ahn Woo Yeon, KimDa Som

Director: Baek Soo Chan, Kim Ji Hoon

Runtime: 70 minutes average (per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: January 27, 2023

This time-slip period drama starring Im Soo Hyang unfolds a gripping saga of a man named Kok Du. The man who once was mortal in the ancient era now lives as an immortal reaper. Every 99 years he visits the human world while punishing their weakness in a ruthless manner. During his latest visit, Kok Du takes over the body of a young doctor named Do Jin Woo. However, balancing his own mission with the talented doctor’s duties seems to become circuitous for him.

Amid this intricate time, he comes across Seol Hui also known as Han Gye Jeol, a young doctor, who comes from a low-ranked university but harbors enigmatic potential. As Kok Du determines to carry out his task, he gradually becomes captivated by Seoul Hui, grappling with the formidable choice, of whether to sacrifice everything for love or fulfill his duties as a reaper.

This fantasy romance drama brings out the best of Im Soo Hyang as she nails the character of Seol Hui, alongside Mr. Queen fame Kim Jung Hyun, who transforms into her lover Kok Du.

2. Woori the Virgin

Cast: Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon, Shin Dong Wook

Director: Jung Jung Hwa

Runtime: 70 minutes average (per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: May 9, 2022

In this feel-good rom-com drama, Im Soo Hyang stars as Oh Woo Ri, an assistant screenwriter of a hit TV series. In order to keep her chastity, she vowed not to be involved in romantic relationships that may endanger her intention.

However, while dating detective Lee Kang Jae (played by Shin Dong Wook), she attends a routine medical check-up and ends up getting pregnant through a terrible mix-up of artificial insemination.

In a shocking turn of twists, she finds out that Rafael (Played by Sung Hoon), the CEO of her company is the biological father of her child. Things end in a pickle for Im Soo Hyang as she continues to struggle with her decisions. What happens next will keep you completely hooked.

3. When I Was the Most Beautiful

Cast: Im Soo Hyang, Kim Ji Soo, Ha Seok Jin

Director: Oh Kyung Hoon, Song Yeon Hwa

Runtime: 65 minutes average (per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: October 15, 2020

This Im Soo Hyang drama is a must-watch as When I Was the Most Beautiful exhibits the actress’ diverse side. She stars as Oh Ye Ji, an aspiring ceramic artist who takes a step toward her dream by signing up as a student-teacher in an art school. Viewers would definitely be immersed in Oh Ye Ji’s character as she brings out a pure heart with relentless energy toward her ambitions.

But a bitter twist of fate challenges her with intricate decisions as one of her students Seo Hwan (played by Kim Ji Soo) falls in love with her. When Oh Ye Ji meets his brother Seo Jin (Ha Seok Jin), a love triangle ensues as he also tries to win her over despite knowing his brother’s feelings for Oh Ye Ji.

The drama is a brilliant take on young people’s complex emotions and how they deal with it. Im Soo Hyang also embodies the roles of Oh Ye Ji with utter perfection.

4. Graceful Family

Cast: Im Soo Hyang, Lee Jang Woo, Bae Jong Ok

Director: Han Cheol Soo

Runtime: 80 minutes average (per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: August 21, 2019

Graceful Family captures Im Soo Hyang as a chaebol heiress of MC Group, Mo Seok Hee. After years of pursuing overseas studies as per he father’s decision, she returns to Korea.

However, shortly after, she finds out about her family’s dysfunctional circumstances. Haunted by her mother’s mysterious death, he fate oscillates between her future in the conglomerate and to uncover the truth.

When she encounters Heo Yoon Do (played by Lee Jang Woo), a humble lawyer working under MC Group, they forge an unlikely bond. Gradually, the duo set out to unravel the dark mysteries of the past that surrounds Seok Hee’s mother's death, while finding brewing romance on the way.

5. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Im Soo Hyang, Jo Woo Ri, Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Yoo Na, Yoo In Soo

Director: Choi Sung Bum

Runtime: 60 minutes average (per episode)

Seasons: 1

Release Date: July 27, 2018

This star-studded drama sheds light on the important social topic of body image. Im Soo Hyang stars as Kang Mi Rae, a university student. After years of grappling with being bullied for her ‘ugly’ features, she decides to get plastic surgery. Just when she finally feels ‘pretty’, her plan of getting through the uni life is disrupted.

She continuously endures getting compared to another naturally- pretty girl (Jo Woo Ri) as students label her ‘Gangnam beauty (getting plastic surgery in Gangnam). While trying to hide her past face, she crosses paths with her elementary school classmate Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), who also attends the same university. He instantly recognizes her despite the change and the two gradually fall in love as Kang Mi Rae finds solace with an important lesson of embracing her true self.

Im Soo Hyang is currently leading the KBS2 drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic, alongside Ji Hyun Woo. Over the many years, the actress has established a strong foothold in the Korean TV industry, while proving her potential along the way. So if you love her, stream the above Im Soo Hyang dramas and treat yourself to feel-good rom-coms.

