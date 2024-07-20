Indian K-pop star Sriya Lenka moves to Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba from Bad News with BLACKSWAN bandmates; watch

Indian K-pop star Sriya Lenka brought a hilarious fusion of Bollywood and K-pop to life as she challenged her BLACKSWAN teammates Fatou and NVee to take on the dance challenge for Vicky Kaushal's hit song Tauba Tauba from Bad News.

BLACKSWAN’s hilarious take on Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba challenge

On July 19, Indian K-pop star Sriya Lenka delighted fans with a hilarious reel that brought a unique fusion of Bollywood and K-pop to life. Captioned "My eonnie’s trying tauba tauba wait for it," the video featured Sriya along with her BLACKSWAN teammates Fatou and NVee taking on the dance challenge for Vicky Kaushal's hit song Tauba Tauba from the upcoming movie Bad News.

Dressed casually, the trio initially appeared to be serious about the challenge. However, the video took an amusing turn as they deviated from the original steps, each adding their own quirky moves. The unexpected improvisation led to a burst of laughter from Sriya, capturing a genuine and joyful moment among the group.

Watch the hilarious reel here;

The reel quickly gained attention on social media, with fans praising the playful and spontaneous spirit of BLACKSWAN. Sriya’s ability to seamlessly blend elements of her Indian heritage with her K-pop persona continues to endear her to a diverse global audience.

More details about BLACKSWAN’s latest activities

BLACKSWAN a multi-national K-pop girl group formed by DR Music, continues to captivate fans with their dynamic presence and musical innovation. As of now, the group consists of Fatou, Gabi, Sriya, and NVee.

Originally debuting as Rania in 2011, the group underwent several rebrandings, and line up changes, first to BP Rania in 2016, and finally to BLACKSWAN in October 2020 with their album Goodbye Rania. On August 30, 2023, BLACKSWAN announced an exciting release: an extended version of their second single album, That Karma - Pop Edition. This album, released on September 6, 2023, features English remakes of songs from That Karma and introduces a new English track, A World Without Pain.

