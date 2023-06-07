EXCLUSIVE: BLACKSWAN on shooting first K-pop music video in India, visiting Sriya Lenka’s house, and more

BLACKSWAN joined us for an exclusive chat mere hours before the release of their album ‘That Karma’. Slightly nervous and excited, but visibly very ready for the next step in their careers, Fatou, NVee, Gabi, and Sriya spoke candidly about the process of shooting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and their experience of the Indian culture.

About BLACKSWAN

A multinational group comprising four members with very different personalities, they are young girls looking to fulfill their K-pop dreams in a team that aims to represent their diversities and fusion it with the charm of the Korean music genre. Member Fatou says, “We are the same four people just in different fonts”. And they prove that throughout this chat filled with laughter and stories of their time living together in South Korea, chasing the same goals.

Their album ‘That Karma’ comprises two tracks ‘Karma’ (the title), and ‘Cat & Mouse’ (the B-side), along with their instrumentals. It brings together their distinctive sounds over two exciting releases. While ‘Karma’ was shot in India, the team visited multiple locations in Bhubaneswar trying to find the various ways they could honor the culture and at the same time learn more about it. Member Sriya Lenka, who became known for being the first Indian K-pop idol, was their guide through it all. Approaching her debut and introducing her bandmates to the taste, fashion, and ways of her birthplace, BLACKSWAN treads carefully so as to bring the due respect, the group says.

BLACKSWAN Interview

K-pop girl group BLACKSWAN is unique for so many reasons and their latest release ‘That Karma’ is just the tip of the iceberg. Filmed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, it is officially the first-ever K-pop music video to be completely shot on Indian soil. The four members, Fatou, NVee, Gabi, and maknae Sriya who hails from Odisha, shot the release a few months ago when they visited the country for a special performance and spoke to us in an exclusive chat about their experience trying on the outfits as well as differentiating between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation. They talk about their favorite Indian delicacies and showed off their fun and self-defining outfits for the day. Check out the full interview now!

