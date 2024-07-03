Jinny’s Kitchen Season 2 is an ongoing South Korean variety show that premiered in late June 2024. In the initial line-up of the show, BTS’ V also participated, where he took up the role of a new intern at the restaurant. However, due to his ongoing mandatory military enlistment, the K-pop star was unable to join the second season. Actress Go Min Si has been included in the cast list in place of the idol, and he wonders if she is good at her job.

BTS' V asks Na PD about Jinny's Kitchen 2's Go Min Si

During a podcast, Na PD discussed his new show, Jinny’s Kitchen Season 2, and shared some tidbits about BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung. The producer revealed that Taehyung called him to wish him a happy birthday. He added that the K-pop idol took a day off from his duties to personally buy him a gift. Additionally, Taehyung mentioned that he has grown physically stronger due to intense training at camp and humorously compared his physique to that of the Terminator, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

However, the artist was most curious about Jinny’s Kitchen Season 2’s newest addition and his replacement, Go Min Si. As Taehyung is unable to join the cast list due to his enlistment, the actress was chosen as an intern to fill his absence.

During his phone call with Na PD, he asked, “Is Go Minsi really that good?” showcasing how much he misses being on the show. Nevertheless, it is assumed that the idol will most likely return for season 3 following his discharge from the military.

Advertisement

More about Jinny's Kitchen 2

Jinny’s Kitchen season 2 follows a similar format to the previous season, where the artists band together to run the diner and gain the most profits while maintaining the quality of the food. The new restaurant will be situated in the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland. In the previous season, the show took place in a vibrant city of Mexico.

The other cast members of the show include Lee Seo Jin as the president, followed by Jung Yu Mi as director, Park Seo Joon as the general manager, Choi Woo Shik as deputy, and Go Min Si as the newest intern.

ALSO READ: Welcome to Samdalri’s Kim Mi Kyung’s mother passes away; actress mourns her loss