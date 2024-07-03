Kim Mi Kyung is a South Korean actress who is currently going through a devastating time as her mother passed away. Her agency has shared that she is currently in mourning. The actress is known for her incredible work across various popular K-drama series throughout the years.

On July 3, 2024, actress Kim Mi Kyung's agency, CL&Company, shared the heartbreaking news that she lost her mother, Shim Bin Yoo, in the morning of this day. It has also been reported that, saddened by the loss, she is currently staying by the funeral hall to mourn and honor her mother's memory.

Kim Mi Kyung mourns the loss of her mother

The funeral hall for the late Shim Bin Yoo is set up in Room 3 of Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital's funeral hall. The funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 5th at 5:30 AM KST. Following the ceremony, the burial will be at the Seoul Municipal Seunghwawon Donghwa Memorial Park, where family and friends will gather to bid a final farewell.

The news of her mother's passing has elicited an outpouring of condolences and support from her fans. Many have taken to social media to express their sympathies and offer words of comfort during this difficult time.

More about Kim Mi Kyung

Kim Mi Kyung is a renowned figure in the South Korean Entertainment industry due to her phenomenal work in the industry. Moreover, she is lovingly given the title of “Nation’s Mom” as she has played the role of a mother figure in multiple K-dramas.

The artist’s impressive acting career includes standout performances in Another Miss Oh, Go Back Couple, Hi Bye, Mama!, Crash Course in Romance, and Doctor Cha. These roles have solidified her reputation as a proficient actress who has the ability to express emotions authentically and sincerely.

In 2024, Kim Mi Kyung has already appeared in several K-dramas where she gave notable performances. The shows include Welcome to Samdari, Tell Me That You Love Me, and Flowers that Bloom at Night. The actress continues to bag roles till this day, proving that she is one of the best in the game.

