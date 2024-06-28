BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung is currently enlisted in the South Korean military where he is fulfilling the mandatory duty. Due to his hiatus, the K-pop star was unable to join the second season of the variety show Jinny’s Kitchen. However, a new cast member has joined the cast list in place of the artist to fulfill the duties of an intern.

Go Min Si sends a message of encouragement to BTS' V

On June 27, 2024, the press conference for Jinny’s Kitchen Season 2 was held, and all the cast members spoke on the upcoming show. However, the focus went on the newest addition to the cast list, Go Min Si. The actress joined the new season to fulfill the role of BTS’ V who was previously an integral member of the show. Due to the K-pop artist’s ongoing military enlistment, he will not be joining the new season.

However, Go MinSi left a heartfelt message for the artist and said that she looks forward to meeting him in the future and cannot wait for the day. Moreover, she also sent her good wishes for his military service. The actress will be taking Taehyung’s role as an intern for the restaurant along with Choi Woo Shik.

The other cast members of the show include Lee Seo Jin as the president, followed by Jung Yu Mi as director, and Park Seo Joon as the general manager. Similar to the previous season, the artists band together to run the diner and gain the most profits while maintaining the quality of the food. The new restaurant will be situated in the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland. The show is scheduled to be premiered on June 28, 2024.

Advertisement

More about BTS' V

BTS' V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover. The album was supported by pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

However, the artist is not active at the moment and is enlisted in the South Korean military. He will be discharged sometime around 2025.

ALSO READ: BTS' label updates on cases against Sojang YouTube channel, denies sajaegi claims and any link to cult organization