Is Jaden Smith BLACKPINK's Rosé's 'toxic till the end' ex-boyfriend? Artist reacts to dating rumors

BLACKPINK's Rosé' recently addressed the dating rumors with a "friend" from the music industry, Jaden Smith, and revealed if her recent song about her ex-boyfriend, toxic till the end is about him. She took a lie detector test when she was asked the question and as per the results, she did not lie.

Ever since Rosé dropped the music video of toxic till the end, fans have been speculating about the possible inspiration behind the song. The BLACKPINK member has been linked up with a few names, including her co-star from the MV, Evan Mock, and American actor and rapper Jaden Smith. On January 16, Rosé took a Vanity Fair lie detector test for their YouTube channel, where she was asked whether Jaden Smith was the toxic ex she wrote a song about and she said no.

The lie detector did not shock buzz Rosé, which indicated that the K-pop idol might have answered the question truthfully. Rosé was speculated to be dating Jaden Smith, as The Karate Kid-fame allegedly met BLACKPINK in 2021 and they became fast friends. Since then, he has been seen interacting with the group on numerous occasions. He and his sister Willow Smith even clicked photos with the group at Coachella 2023. The Smith siblings have long been close acquaintances of BLACKPINK.

With the fans' getting curious about who Rosé's toxic ex was and wondering about the men in her vicinity, they found Jaden Smith to tick the boxes. However, Rosé clearly mentioned in the interview that she considered him a "good friend," brushing away any possibility of a possible romance angle. With a wide smile, she also gave him a shout-out, saying, "Hi Jaden, miss you lots." The interviewer also asked her if she ever dated the American artist and her answer to that was not as well.

Rosé released toxic till the end on December 6 last year, which was about her tumultuous past relationship with a red flag guy. In the song, Rosé talked about the guy not giving any effort in the relationship, being overly possessive, manipulating, and hurting her in numerous other ways. But she still kept going back to him, even when she was well aware of how toxic their dating era was. Watch the MV of toxic till the end here:

