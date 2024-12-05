Is Mask Girl actress Nana dating her music video co-star model Chae Jong Seok? Agency responds
Reports are saying that Nana is dating model Chae Jong Seok, with whom she recent starred as lovers in a music video. Is the rumor true? Let's find out what their agencies have said.
A recent report has claimed that Mask Girl actress Nana is dating model Chae Jong Seok. The pair recently starred in the music video for singer Baek Z Young's latest release Indeed, It Was Love. They portrayed a loving couple and the former idol has been sharing a sneak peek of their passionate romance ever since. Their agencies have commented on the dating news.
According to reports on December 5, Nana and Chae Jong Seok have been in a long-term relationship and they have event gone on vacation together. However, the actress' agency SUBLIME commented, "It's difficult to confirm as it is a matter of their private life." Chae Jong Seok's agency also shared the same response.