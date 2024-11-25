Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Oh Jung Se, Nana, and Cha Joo Young in talks to star in upcoming OTT series Climax; Report

A high-profile work is in the making. Ju Ji Hoon has received an offer to lead an upcoming series titled Climax. Ha Ji Won, known for Empress Ki, is also in talks to make her comeback with this new OTT series. In addition, Oh Jung Se, Cha Joo Young, and Nana are also discussing their appearances.

According to an exclusive report by TV Daily, Ju Ji Hoon is currently positively considering his lead role in Climax. The report of him getting the offer first arrived back in 2023. Although many details about his character have not been disclosed yet, fans are eagerly looking forward to his appearance.

From the beginning of this year, the Kingdom actor has been extremely active with an array of versatile roles. He is currently starring in tvN’s new rom-com Love Your Enemy with Jung Yu Mi. Soon, he will be seen in another drama titled Light Shop with Park Bo Young, Seolhyun, and Uhm Tae Goo.

Meanwhile, Ha Ji Won has reportedly received an offer to star in Climax. The actress, who is known for Empress Ki, Hwang Jin Yi, and Secret Garden, was last seen in the 2022 drama Curtain Call. If she decides to appear in the upcoming OTT series, fans can look forward to another outstanding performance from her.

Advertisement

Oh Jung Se is also considering a role in Climax. He has also been quite active lately with appearances in Queen of Tears, Sweet Home 3, and most recently Mr. Plankton. In addition, he also has a few more works lined up for 2025, including Good Boy, Tempest, Ask the Stars, and more.

Apart from the three, idol-turned-actor Nana has also received an offer to star in Climax. The former After School member garnered much attention with her role in the Netflix series The Mask Girl. Attention is on what kind of performance she will deliver in the upcoming series.

Finally, Cha Joo Young, who rose to fame with her role in The Glory, is also considering a casting offer for Climax. With this stellar cast, the upcoming drama will revolve around a woman who uses the power of a cartel to make her prosecutor husband the president. Lee Ji Won, known for Miss Baek, will be in charge of directing Climax.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT becomes 1st K-pop solo song to hold steady in top 10 of UK’s Official Singles chart for 5 weeks