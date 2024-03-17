10 years of Kim Hee Ae and Yoo Ah In's Secret Affair: Reasons why the romance drama should be on your watch list

Secret Affair is a romance drama starring Kim Hee Ae and Yoo Ah In. The drama was released in 2014, and March 17, 2024, marks its 10-year anniversary. The drama tackles the themes of love, affair, social class, corruption, family and much more. Kim Hee Ae is known for her roles in dramas like Queenmaker, The World of the Married, Perfect Love and more. Yoo Ah In has impressed the audience with his work on projects like Burning, Chicago Typewriter and Hellbound among many others.

Top 5 reasons to watch Secret Affair starring Kim Hee Ae and Yoo Ah In

Performance

Kim Hee Ae and Yoo Ah In give a stellar performance in Secret Affair. Moreover, the supporting cast also helps to bring the story to life. Yoo Ah In perfectly brings out the pain of the character who cannot reach his full potential due to financial constraints. Kim Hee Ae also fully embraces her character as the elite art director Oh Hye Won who slowly lets down her guard with the young piano prodigy. Throughout the drama, characters are scheming for others' downfall, but the actors do a great job and it's hard to figure out what is going on in the characters' heads.

Themes

Secret Affair explores multiple themes; From corruption to forbidden love and more. The main story of the drama is the love between the main characters. But the drama goes beyond infidelity and questions moral ground. It also navigates the love that the two have for each other and how that love helps them develop as people and free themselves from their own demons. Oh Hye Won's character belongs to an elite class and is surrounded by corruption. Slowly, she tries to free herself from the people and scenarios around her. The drama carefully discusses themes of family, corruption, class, art and much more.

Multidimensional plot and characters

The script is written by Jung Sung Joo who also wrote for Heard It From a Grapevine, A Wife’s Credentials and My Love. The characters are multidimensional and the ploy is layered. The characters' backstory and background help in building the world and making their stories believable.

By the director of Something in the Rain and One Spring Night

Secret Affair is directed by Ahn Pan Seok who is also known for hits like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night. All of these dramas explore unconventional romances beautifully. Likewise, Secret Affair too tries to show the blooming love between two people who should not be together according to society.

Music

The drama has an impeccable soundtrack. As it tells the story of a prodigy piano player and his teacher, there are multiple moments in which the characters bond with each other as they play. Their love for music is the reason why they formed a connection in the first place.

More about Secret Affair

Secret Affair was released on March 17, 2024 and consists of 16 episodes. It tells the story of Sung Jae who is from a poor background but has immense talent when it comes to playing the piano. One day, he is discovered by Hye Won who is an elite art director and wife to a piano professor and she offers to help Sung Jae. Their relationship starts as a student and teacher but something deep develops between them. They find love and comfort with one another.

