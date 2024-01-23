Yoo Ah In completes second trial on illicit drug charges in 30 minutes; refrains from addressing media queries

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Actor Yoo Ah In appeared for the second trial related to drug charges on the morning of January 23 KST. The actor entered the courtroom in Seoul, without addressing the bunch of reporters who had gathered outside.

The second hearing took place at Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Agreement Division 25-1, headed by the panel of judges namely, Chief Judges Park Jeong Gil, Park Jeong Je, and Ji Gwi Yeon. Just like the first trial, the second proceeding was merely 30 minutes long.

Yoo Ah In abstained from answering media queries after the second trial

Yoo Ah In’s second trial on drug charges lasted for a brief time. Soon after the trial ended, the actor left the premises and immediately went inside his vehicle. The actor maintained his silence and refrained from making any public statements on the drug use allegations.

Since last year, the famous actor has been embroiled in a legal mess as he is accused of obtaining medical narcotics on 181 occasions in hospitals between September 2020 and March 2022 in Seoul. The substances in question include 9,635.7 mL of propofol, 567 mg of midazolam, 11.5 mL of ketamine, and 200 mg of remimazolam. Prosecutors suspect that Yoo Ah In administered these medical narcotics under the guise of anesthesia, which is used for the purpose of cosmetic procedures.

Moreover, Yoo Ah In is also accused of acquiring illegal prescriptions for buying 1,100 sleeping pills under other people’s names (44 times). In addition, he is accused of compelling four other individuals to indulge in the act of smoking marijuana in the US and then, making an attempt to discard evidence.

During the first trial that was held in December 2023, Yoo Ah In's legal representative admitted to the marijuana-related charges, but denied claims including alleged use of propofol and destructing evidence.

More about Yoo Ah In

Yoo In Ah is one of the most versatile actors in South Korea. With his acting prowess, he solidified his presence in the entertainment industry with projects namely, Chicago Typewriter, Burning, and more. He has won several accolades such as Baeksang Arts Awards, Asian Film Awards, and many other prestigious awards.

Amid this drug investigation, the actor was dropped from multiple projects. In fact, the release schedule of his much-awaited drama Goodbye Earth has been delayed indefinitely and he is also replaced by actor Kim Sung Cheol for the second season of the commercially successful Netflix series Hellbound.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

