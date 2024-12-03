It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’s Seo Ye Ji announces first-ever fanmeeting Fedora on December 29

Seo Ye Ji, the popular South Korean actress, has announced her first-ever fan meeting titled 2024 Seo Yea Ji 1st Fan Meeting—Fedora. The artist will be making her much-anticipated comeback to the entertainment industry following a long hiatus. Fans are showing their excitement at meeting the artist after a long time.

On December 2, 2024, Seo Ye Ji’s management agency, Sublime Artist Agency, announced that the artist will be holding her first-ever fan meeting. Titled 2024 Seo Yea Ji 1st Fan Meeting—Fedora, the event will take place on December 29, 2024, at the Seongam Art Hall. This will be Seo Ye Ji's first fan meeting in her 11-year career. The fan meeting will take place twice on December 29th, at 2 PM and 6 PM KST. Ticket reservations will open on December 4th at 7 PM KST.

According to Sublime, the event will offer an unforgettable experience for the audience, with Seo Ye Ji preparing special performances and various content to ensure fans have a memorable time.

Significantly, it is also her first official event under her name since a series of controversies, attracting considerable attention. She faced serious allegations in April 2021, including accusations of gaslighting her ex-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung Hyun, as well as school bullying and academic forgery. Despite the public backlash, she pressed on with her acting career, starring in Eve in 2022. However, the drama’s promotional press conference and interviews were canceled, and she went on hiatus.

After taking a step back from the limelight, Seo Ye Ji signed with Sublime Artist Agency in June 2024, signaling a fresh start. She has since been engaging with fans through her social media, sharing personal updates, and made her first public appearance at a makeup artist brand event in August, hinting at her return to the entertainment scene.

Seo Ye Ji gained significant attention for her role in the series It’s Okay To Not Be Okay opposite Kim Soo Hyun in 2024. Some of the other shows she has previously appeared in are Diary of a Night Watchman, Last, Moorim School: Saga of the Brave, Save Me, and Lawless Lawyer, among others.

