BTS’ Jungkook’s I AM STILL ORIGINAL set to include 55 minutes of new content in extended version

BTS’ Jungkook recently released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL and showcased his musical journey. However, a series version of the documentary has also been announced, I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL, which will have an OTT release. The docuseries will include additional performances that are not included in the original movie.

BTS member Jungkook will be releasing his documentary series I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL on December 3, 2024. The show will explore the artist’s musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN. It is set to premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ at 5 PM KST. The series is an extended version of the docufilm of the same name which was released globally in September 2024.

The documentary series notably features additional performances that were not part of the original film. With an extra 55 minutes of content, it provides a more immersive viewing experience. It also includes the complete version of Jungkook’s album showcase, Jungkook GOLDEN Live On Stage, from November 2023. This includes live performances of album tracks like Closer to You, Yes or No, Please Don’t Change, Hate You, Short Glass of Tears, and his solo track Still with You.

Following the success of the docufilm, it is expected that the series will also be well-received among fans. I AM STILL docufilm was released in a total of 114 countries, accumulating 5.61 million USD in overseas revenue. The worldwide box office total stands at 8.18 million. The description of the documentary states that it will follow the most popular BTS member, Jungkook, and showcase his journey up until the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN.

The film documents the 150-day process of creating the album leading up to its ultimate release. Moreover, it will also highlight the artist’s involvement with the project and the phenomenal path he takes. It will also feature live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. It will also consist of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto, 3D ft. Jack Harlow, a remix version version of Standing Next to You with pop star Usher and more.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

