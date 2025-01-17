ITZY leader Yeji confirmed to make solo debut, becoming first member of group to do so

Fans get ready because it's official now. ITZY's leader Yeji is all set to make her solo debut soon. Although the exact date and schedule are yet to be disclosed, excitement runs high as she is the first among her bandmates to step into a solo career.

On January 17, through K-media outlet Dispatch, ITZY's agency JYP Entertainment confirmed that Yeji is gearing up to kickstart her solo journey. "She is preparing to become the first member of the group to make her solo debut," the agency stated.

JYP Entertainment kept tight-lipped about the exact date, saying, "The timing has not been decided yet. We will announce the concrete schedule at a later date."

ITZY fans have been long waiting for Yeji's solo debut, and it's finally happening. Many fan accounts have been reporting that she will album her first solo music in the first half of this year itself.

Hwang Ye Ji, known mononymously as Yeji, is a popular K-pop idol who debuted with the girl group ITZY, formed by JYP Entertainment. In 2019, she took part in the group's debut single album, It'z Different, led by the smash-hit single Dalla Dalla.

Since then she has been serving as the group's leader, dancer, and vocalist, earning the all-rounder Yeji moniker. In particular, she is known for her exceptional dancing skills and fierce stage presence.

Her first unofficial solo track arrived back in January 2024, when she released Crown On My Head. It was later included in ITZY's eighth EP, Born to Be. Yeji also sang her first OST back in December of last year. She recorded the song Think about You as an original soundtrack for the TV drama Love Your Enemy. As a multi-faceted artist who possesses dynamic talents, Yeji's upcoming solo debut is sure to be a hit.

Meanwhile, ITZY has recently made their highly anticipated comeback in October 2024. They released their ninth mini-album Gold with a title track of the same name and Imaginary Friend serving as another lead single. The EP features a total of 11 tracks, and it achieved significant commercial success on the Billboard charts.

