IU and Byeon Woo Seok confirmed for new romance K-drama titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince; set to air in late 2025

IU and Byeon Woo Seok have been confirmed to star opposite each other in an upcoming romance K-drama titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince. Fans are excited about the casting as IU, one of the most renowned and talented actresses in K-town will be joining forces with the industry’s most sought-after actor, Byeon Woo Seok.

On December 2, 2024, Kakao Entertainment announced that IU and Byeon Woo Seok has been cast as leads of a new K-drama titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince. The show is a romantic drama set in an alternate Korea governed as a constitutional monarchy. The story follows the love journey of Sung Hee Joo, a chaebol heiress who has everything except noble status, and Lee Ahn, a prince who possesses royal lineage but lacks wealth or power.

IU takes on the role of Sung Hee Joo, the brilliant and ambitious second daughter of Korea's largest conglomerate family. With beauty, intelligence, and a competitive spirit, she has always enjoyed a life of privilege. However, when her commoner status unexpectedly disrupts her seemingly perfect life, she crosses paths with Prince Lee Ahn.

Byeon Woo Seok stars as Lee Ahn, the second son of the king, whose royal status is his sole asset. Having spent his life concealing his identity, Lee Ahn’s world begins to change profoundly after his encounter with Sung Hee Joo.

Advertisement

IU, the South Korean singer and actress, is recognized for her roles in various critically acclaimed series and movies such as Dream High, Bel Ami, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Hotel del Luna, Broker, Dream and more. Recently, she made her solo comeback with a brand-new album titled The Winning in 2024.

Byeon Wo Seok gained much popularity for his role in the 2024 K-drama Lovely Runner. Following his success with the show, the actor held his first-ever Asian fan meeting tour titled Summer Letter. Previously, the actor appeared in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl, and Midnight Runner, among others.

ALSO READ: ILLIT’s Iroha revealed BTS’ J-Hope is her role model; shares heartwarming meeting after his military discharge