IU denies buying new grass for Seoul World Cup Stadium after HEREH World Tour to prevent damage

IU, the popular actress and R&B singer who had been on her sparkling HEREH World Tour for the past few months had denied rumors of buying new grass for Seoul World Cup Stadium after her last two concerts at the venue. IU further reiterated strictly following the manual for use.

On September 23, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that IU’s team was careful in minimizing damage to the turf (grass) at the Seoul World Cup Stadium (Sangam Stadium) and did not buy new grass for the stadium.

It was further revealed that when any artist rents the Sangam World Cup Stadium, they need to adhere to the stadium’s management manual to minimize turf damage. And if the manual is not followed leading to the grass being damaged, the stadium administration holds the artist responsible and charges them for the repair. This rule was applied to IU as well.

If IU’s concert at the Sangam Stadium had caused any damage to the turf she would have been held accountable, but it was made clear that they did not buy new grass.

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment commented that they “strictly” adhered to the ground use manual provided to protect the turf and they coordinated with stakeholders to ensure the venue was kept in the best condition.

Before the concerts began, a message was sent to fans requesting that whoever is seated on the ground, should refrain from wearing shoes that can damage the grass protectors like high heels or shoes with heels to protect the turf at the stadium.

Also, during the concert, strong turf protectors were installed on the ground seating area with holes for ventilation and water drainage by IU’s team. There were rumors that IU bought new grass to replace any damaged sections, however, it has been confirmed that was not the case.

IU held her HEREH World Tour in Seoul Encore: The Winning at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on September 21 and 22. Many concerns by football fans were raised before the concert as it is not a venue primarily designed for concerts. Football star Son Heung Min had expressed concern over the same.

After this, the city of Seoul announced that from next year only those events and concerts would be allowed where ground seats would not be sold.

