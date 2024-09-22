BTS’ V spotted supporting IU at last solo concert of HEREH World Tour in Seoul amid military enlistment

V, the well-known member of the globally popular K-pop group BTS, as well as a singer and songwriter, was spotted earlier today during his military enlistment. The Rainy Days singer attended IU’s final solo concert of her HEREH World Tour in Seoul to show his support.

On September 22, 2024, fans spotted V at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, where the last concert of IU’s HEREH World Tour was scheduled to take place.

In videos and photos circulating online, V was seen entering the venue during his enlistment. He was sporting a casual look with a hoodie and tracks, proudly displaying his buzz cut, a reminder of his current military service.

Watch BTS’ V attending IU’s HEREH World Tour in Seoul here:

IU first kickstarted her solo HEREH World Tour on March 2, 2024, in Seoul, in support of her sixth mini album The Winning that was released on February 20, 2024. The world tour included stops in the USA, Japan, China, Europe, and England.

In recent news, her boyfriend, actor Lee Jong Suk, was spotted cheering for her at her second-to-last concert in Seoul on September 21, 2024. This public appearance put an end to the breakup rumors that had been circulating, as the couple continues to show their strong support for one another.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V, also known by his full name Kim Taehyung, is currently serving in the military as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean military’s Special Task Force (SDT) at the 2nd Army Corps headquarters in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

Advertisement

Before his enlistment, V had established himself as both a talented singer and actor. As part of BTS, he released three solo tracks—Stigma, Singularity, and Inner Child. In 2016, V made his acting debut in the historical K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, alongside Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik. He also contributed to the drama’s OST with the song It’s Definitely You.

V made his official solo debut with his first studio album Layover on September 8, 2023, which included the lead romantic track Slow Dancing. He followed up with a solo comeback, releasing the single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, alongside a time-loop-themed music video that captivated fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: EXO’s D.O.’s agency announces strong legal action against malicious posts and rumors