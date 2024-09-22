G-Dragon attends Palette co-singer IU's HEREH World Tour in Seoul concert; gets snapped backstage

G-Dragon attended IU's HEREH World Tour in Seoul and cheered on the Palette co-singer. The rapper was seen enjoying the concert as he showed his support for IU. G-Dragon is currently gearing up for his first solo release in seven years, as confirmed by his agency. Back in 2017, IU had also made a special appearance at G-Dragon's concert.

On September 21, G-Dragon attended IU's HEREH World Tour in Seoul. The rapper took to Instagram to share clips from the concert, as well as a picture with IU backstage. In the video, he can be seen cheering and enjoying IU's performance. G-Dragon previously featured on IU's track Palette, which was released in April 2017.

That same year, IU also showed her support for G-Dragon by making a special guest appearance at his concert. IU's HEREH World Tour will conclude with the final concert on September 22 in Seoul.

In April, G-Dragon's company, Galaxy Corporation, announced that the rapper is preparing to release a solo album, expected in the second half of 2024. This would mark his first solo release since 2017—his first solo comeback in seven years. The artist's last release was his second mini-album, Kwon Ji Yong, which came out in June 2017.

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found and has since become a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. The idol made a comeback in January 2024 with the single Love Wins All, which was also part of her EP The Winning, released on February 20. She will also be appearing in the drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside Park Bo Gum.

