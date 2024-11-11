IU’s agency updates on legal proceedings against 180 individuals for slander, deepfake content creation; shares details of plagiarism case

IU has taken firm legal action against cyberbullying. The K-pop idol’s agency updated on the criminal cases filed against 180 individuals. The measures were taken since 2023 against online harassment, death threats, defamation, including plagiarism accusations, privacy violations, creation of deepfake content, distribution of obscene material, and sexual harassment.

On November 11, EDAM Entertainment shared a notice detailing the legal proceedings they took against malicious content involving IU. They have stated they are pursuing additional legal action, and some of the cases have been escalated to formal court hearings. One such case involves those who targeted the singer with groundless plagiarism accusations back in May and April 2023.

EDAM Entertainment stated, “Among them, there is an individual believed to be a former middle school classmate of IU who, despite ongoing legal action, continues to harass her.” The second hearing for this case is now scheduled for December 4.

In addition, the agency shared that six cases resulted in fines through summary indictment, while three cases resulted in conditional non-prosecution with mandatory educational courses, and one case received conditional non-prosecution with probationary guidance.

For cyberbullying cases such as defamation, spreading misinformation, death threats, and sexual harassment, the prosecution has recommended files of up to 3 million KRW for the individuals involved.

However, among those, some defendants have disputed the charges, resulting in formal trials. EDAM Entertainment explained that the prosecution considered some of these cases as severe and trial proceedings are currently underway

In addition, the agency also revealed that overseas perpetrators, such as individuals using foreign IP addresses or dressing abroad, have sought help from the relevant authorities.

Advertisement

They added that the investigation to track these individuals had been launched and it witnessed substantial progress since then.

They also shared details of a case involving a netizen who was accused of spreading false spying claims about IU. EDAM Entertainment revealed that the preliminary investigation for this case was completed swiftly, but it was delayed due to the suspect’s continuous refusal to cooperate with the law authorities. The agency further revealed that they have been closely monitoring online communities such as Nate Pann, NamuWiki, theqoo, Instiz, Ilgan Bestm, and more.

ALSO READ: Min Hee Jin faces 100 million KRW property seizure order over defamation and unfair labour case by former ADOR employee