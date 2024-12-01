IVE announces January 2025 comeback with new album, marking first release since SWITCH; Report

IVE is set to make their first comeback since SWITCH. As per the latest report, Starship Entertainment has announced that the girl group will release a new album in January 2025. Although the specific date or any details about the album are yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

According to a report on December 1, Starship Entertainment announced that IVE is working on a new album with the goal of releasing it in January 2025. Leader An Yujin stated that they are putting their hearts and souls into preparing this, so fans should eagerly look forward to the release.

December 1, 2024, marks the girl group's 3rd debut anniversary and this exciting news arrived on such a special day, so fans already have high hopes for their upcoming album. Meanwhile, this will mark their first release since their second EP SWITCH in April.

Are you excited about IVE's 2025 comeback?

Launched by Starship Entertainment, IVE is a girl group consisting of six members- An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Won Young, Liz, and Leeseo. On December 1, 2021, the sextet made their official debut with their debut single album Eleven and the lead single of the same name. The album was a massive commercial success, ranking high on both global and domestic music charts like Billboard and Circle while establishing IVE as an emerging group.

Advertisement

Following the success of their debut release, in April 2022 the group unveiled their second single album Love Dive, and the title track of the same name. It was an even bigger success than Eleven, becoming the group's first song to reach the top 10 on Billboard's Global Excl. US Chart. IVE also bagged multiple accolades with Love Dive, further solidifying themselves as a leading K-pop girl group.

Recently, they concluded their first world tour Show What I Have. Back in October 2023, with a concert in Seoul, they kickstarted the tour, later visiting many countries across the world including Osaka, Oakland, Atlanta, Berlin, London, Mexico City, and more. On September 5, 2024, they concluded their first successful world tour with a concert in Tokyo.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé leads November individual idol brand reputation rankings after APT success; BTS’ Jin, aespa’s Karina in top 30