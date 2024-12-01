BLACKPINK’s Rosé leads November individual idol brand reputation rankings after APT success; BTS’ Jin, aespa’s Karina in top 30

BLACKPINK's Rosé is leading individual brand reputation rankings for November. BTS' Jin, aespa's Karina, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Jennie, and more bagged spots among top 30.

BLACKPINK's Rosé has claimed the top position on the November individual brand reputation rankings. Among the top 5, BTS' Jin, aespa's Karina, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, and Jennie have bagged spots. In addition, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, An Yujin, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, and more have landed among the top 30. 

On November 30, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed the individual brand reputation rankings for November. The list was determined through a thorough analysis of the interaction, media coverage, consumer participation, and community awareness of indexes of 1730 idols using big data collected between October 28 and November 28. 

BLACKPINK's Rosé has bagged the top spot after enjoying a whopping 303.61 percent rise in her score, bringing her total brand reputation index to 19,872,121. This comes after the success of her latest hit APT, a collab with Bruno Mars. 

High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included Billboard, APT, and Bruno Mars, while her high-ranking related terms included warm, honest, and participate. the BLACKPINK member's positivity-negativity store also unveiled a 96.90 percent positive score for November. 

aespa's Karina remained at second with a brand reputation index of 7,925,856, enjoying a 12.81 percent rise in her score since October.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin who recently released his first solo album Happy, took the third spot after seeing an 82.96 percent increase in his score since last month. His brand reputation index for this month is 7,183,205.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon, who made his solo comeback after 7 years enjoyed a a brand reputation index of 6,252,165, while BLACKPINK's Jennie, the hitmaker behind Mantra rounded up the top five with a 5,531,206 score for November. 

Check out the top 30 here: 

  1. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  2. aespa’s Karina
  3. BTS’ Jin
  4. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  5. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  6. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  7. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  8. aespa’s Winter
  9. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  10. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  11. BTS’s Jimin
  12. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  13. Red Velvet’s Irene
  14. BTS’s Jungkook
  15. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  16. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  17. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  18. SHINee’s Key
  19. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
  20. IVE’s Rei
  21. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
  22. BTS’s V
  23. BTS’s RM
  24. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  25. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
  26. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  27. EXO’s Baekhyun
  28. IVE’s Leeseo
  29. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  30. THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae

Credits: Gp Korea
Latest Articles