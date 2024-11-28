No Gain No Love’s Kim Young Dae, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, and Zico to host 2024 Music Bank Global Festival in December

Kim Young Dae, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and Zico will join forces as the MC trio for the upcoming 2024 KBS Music Bank Global Festival, which will take place in December. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the trio's on-stage synergy, especially since all eyes are on the No Gain No Love actor who is taking on the hosting challenge for the first time.

On November 28, it was revealed that Jang Wonyoung will become the MC for the year-end music festival for the third consecutive year. The IVE member previously received global praise for her neat and charming hosting skills on Music Bank in 2021, the 2022 KBS Song Festival, and then the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival. As she gears up to return to the stage for the third time.

Meanwhile, Zico, who has already ventured into many challenging activities, will be returning to his MC role in quite a while. He made his hosting debut with KBS2TV's late-night music program The Season: Zico's Artist, which recently concluded its run in September. His chemistry with the star-studded guests became the talk of the town. As a pivotal entertainment industry figure, he is expected to bring out a unique charm as the MC for the upcoming year-end music festival.

On the other hand, Kim Young Dae's MC debut with the Music Bank Global Festival is highly anticipated. He has already earned global recognition for his outstanding acting skills. Known for No Gain No Love, Shooting Stars, Penthouse, and more popular dramas, this actor is stepping into a hosting role for the first time. Fans are looking forward to his charming energy at the year-end stage.

Meanwhile, this year's star-studded performers' lineup promises a great evening. Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, ATEEZ, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX, ITZY, RIIZE, and more are set to take center stage.

The year-end festival has two venues for this year. On December 14 and 15, it will be held at Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan. On December 20, the 2024 KBS Music Bank Global Festival will have its Korean concert at KINTEX in Ilsan.

Are you excited?

