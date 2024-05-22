‘Sunjae can never enter Hotel del Luna’: Top 10 hilarious tweets on Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner character

Byeon Woo Seok’s character Ryu Sun Jae has become a favorite amongst fans. It's no surprise that viewers of Lovely Runner have quickly developed a soft spot for Ryu Sun Jae. His charming antics, constant blushing, attempts to appear strong, and his boundless love for Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) all contribute to his undeniable charm. Even his characteristics and the situations they create can be hilarious. Here are the top 10 tweets about Ryu Sun Jae that perfectly describe his character.

Warning: Some spoilers ahead

Jang Man Wol will be frustrated

In Lovely Runner, fans joke that even Jang Man Wol (IU's character from Hotel Del Luna) wouldn't accept Ryu Sun Jae into her hotel. In Hotel Del Luna, IU plays the short-tempered owner of a hotel for the dead. Given Sun Jae's numerous deaths, fans find it humorous to imagine Man Wol's frustration with his constant returns.

Ryu Shi O to the rescue

Byeon Woo Seok also played a villain named Ryu Shi O in Strong Girl Nam Soon. Given the frustrating villain from Lovely Runner, the taxi driver who keeps killing Sun Jae with his constant reappearances, fans want Ryu Shi O to step in and take the villain out.

Duality of Sun Jae

Sun Jae keeps getting into hilarious situations. He tries to be cool but ends up even more embarrassed. In one scene, Im Sol shoved him right into the water as she exited the building. He emerged soaked, only to be spotted by fans. Forced to pose cool, he added a funny touch to the situation.

Sun Jae’s iconic pose

Sun Jae's constant blushing adds to his charm, especially when paired with his signature hand-over-mouth pose whenever Sol is involved, from receiving a text to reading her work. This iconic way of behaving has now become Sun Jae’s very own pose that is now associated with him.

Sun Jae’s constant blushing

Sun Jae projects a cool and nonchalant demeanor, but it often backfires hilariously. His most iconic trait is the Sun Jae Smile. Whenever Im Sol does something adorable, he feigns annoyance, only to turn around with a blush. This iconic action has now been named the Sun Jae smile.

Sun Jae’s obsession with death and life

Sun Jae's habit of dying in seemingly every episode and then reappearing again in the next one is hilarious to fans. They even joke that he achieved a glow-up after surviving four funerals!

Sun Jae being petty

With Sun Jae's memory wiped clean in episodes 13 and 14, their relationship is back to square one. Im Sol actively dodges Sun Jae, hoping to prevent him from being dragged back to his tragic fate. Misinterpreting her actions, Sun Jae hilariously throws petty barbs at her, convinced she's acting out of anger.

Loser for Sol

No matter which timeline, no matter what career he is in, no matter how separated they are whenever and wherever Sun Jae meets Im Sol he is bound to fall for her in every universe.

Please watch past episodes

With his memory wiped clean in episode 14, effectively erasing everything about Sol and their moments together from episodes 2 to 14 from his mind, fans are hilariously urging Sun Jae to rewatch the past episodes in hopes of jogging his memory. One user with the name of Sol asked him to watch the episodes adding more humor to the situation.

Byeon Woo Seok’s favorite genre- dying

Fans joke that Byeon Woo Seok’s favorite genre is death. He's died consistently in other projects, and now in Lovely Runner, he kicks the bucket like clockwork. Dying must feel like home for him at this point! Even the Grim Reaper and the Goblin are probably exhausted.

