IVE's agency deeply apologises to An Yujin for sharing post calling her 'Sl*t' and comparing with Jang Wonyoung

IVE's agency, Starship Entertainment, recently got embroiled in a shocking controversy. On their official Weibo account, they reposted malicious deepfakes of Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin, raising brows. Although they shortly deleted the post and even apologized, fans deeply criticized them for 'hating on' their own artists.

On January 15, Starship Entertainment took to their social media accounts and officially issued an apology over the matter in three languages: Korean, Chinese, and English.

They specifically apologized to An Yujin and her fans as the deepfake content was particularly intended to harm her.

"We deeply regret the distress caused by the mishandling of a China-based social media account by a member of our staff. Upon thoroughly reviewing the situation, we have determined that the incident resulted from a failure in our internal protocols," the agency clarified.

In addition, they reveal that the staff member involved in it has been reassigned from all related tasks. As a corrective measure, more stringent disciplinary actions have been taken as well.

The company vowed to actively focus on protecting its artists through the enhancement of internal processes. They also promised to take legal action against false information or defamation of the idols.

Check their full statement here:

For the unversed, On January 9, Starship Entertainment shocked everyone with their official Weibo post. Fans noticed that the agency reposted deepfake content of Jang Wonyoung and An Yujin. In particular, the original post slandered An Yujin with disturbing accusations. The caption read, "Wonyoung good baby, Yujin sl*t, loves kissing old men."

Many were shocked to see Starship reposting such disparaging content about their own artists. As the backlash began, the agency quickly deleted the post and apologized on Weibo. They claimed that the incident happened when their staff was trying to report malicious posts. However, fans were not satisfied. Many demanded a proper investigation; others voiced their concerns.

