SM Ent to debut new boy group in second half of 2025 after introducing Hearts2Hearts in Feb; ex-HYBE trainee to be part of lineup?

SM Entertainment, known as one of 'The Big 3' in K-pop, is preparing to debut a new boy band. As per the latest updates, the agency will likely introduce the members in the second half of this year. This will be the company's first boy group debut in 2 years since RIIZE.

Recently, a source from the industry revealed to K-media, "A new boy band will debut under SM Entertainment this year."

Although the exact date of their debut has not been disclosed, the source stated that considering the preparation time, which is usually around 5 months, there's a massive chance that the new boy band will begin their journey in the second half of 2025.

The buzz around the new group emerged after the SMTR25 team, with 25 male trainees, performed at the SMTWON LIVE 2025 concert. They captivated the audience with energetic performances of EXO's Growl, SHINee's Lucifer, and more at the two-night event.

Although their names weren't revealed, one particular trainee grabbed the spotlight. JJ, known as a Japanese-American, appeared on the screen multiple times during the performance. His face was shown in close-up, sparking speculation that he might be the center of the upcoming boy band.

Before joining SM Entertainment, JJ trained under a different agency. He first gained attention after appearing in HYBE's 2021 YouTube series Trainee A. After his debut fell through, he left the company. However, SM Entertainment never commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, the agency is yet to announce the news officially. As per the reports, there were discussions about launching a new boy band in November 2024. However, keeping SM's 30th-anniversary plans in mind, it was canceled to avoid overshadowing their debut.

On the other hand, SM Entertainment is currently keeping busy with their new girl group, Hearts2Hearts, set to debut in February.

