J-Hope signs autographs for fans ahead of Paris gala; BTS ARMY concerned about K-pop idol's privacy

BTS member J-Hope is currently in Paris to attend Paris Fashion Week from January 21 to 25 and perform at its charity event, Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025, on January 23. His fans in France have been gathering outside his hotel every time he leaves for prior commitments and returns. During these moments, the K-pop idol waves at them and even signs autographs.

However, his kind gesture has worried BTS ARMYs. They took to social media to express their frustration regarding people not respecting J-Hope 's privacy and crowding the entrance of his hotel. According to them, everyone should be allowed to enjoy their personal time without external interference. Though the BTS rapper seemed happy about people cheering for him and showing their support, many fans were not pleased with the situation.

In the above clip, J-Hope can be seen enthusiastically waving at fans, blowing kisses, and being very kind to them, even though he was on his way somewhere. However, BTS ARMYs who watched the videos online advised others not to circulate the clips and emphasized the importance of sending out the message that it is not okay to intrude on someone's private space.

Some even referred to the crowd as sasaengs (obsessive fans) and stalkers, accusing them of going to the extent of finding out where J-Hope was staying just to interact with him or get an autograph. According to these fans, the reason was not worth troubling the K-pop idol amidst his busy schedule. They added that if the crowd was seeking updates about his time in Paris, they could have simply waited for J-Hope to share them himself.

To support their argument, some tweets cited past instances where BTS members Jimin and J-Hope expressed being shocked by the unexpected arrival of fans at locations they didn’t anticipate. According to these fans, true supporters would not chase after the members if they happened to see them unexpectedly. Instead, they would respectfully continue on their way, pretending to be unbothered.

