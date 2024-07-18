Jackson Wang responds to fans' concerns over liking post allegedly 'shading' GOT7 members, clarifies stance

GOT7's Jackson Wang recently addressed a fan's concerns about his feelings towards the group after liking a post on Weibo that some interpreted as shading his fellow members. The fan accused Jackson of treating GOT7 as a thing of the past.

Jackson Wang recently addressed a fan’s concerns about his feelings towards GOT7 in an Instagram comment. The fan accused Jackson of treating GOT7 as “a thing of the past” and questioned him about liking a Weibo post that seemingly “shaded” his fellow members. The fan expressed emotional distress over the perceived disrespect, highlighting the impact GOT7 had on their life and urging Jackson to respect group fans.

The controversy stemmed from Jackson's interview with Harper’s BAZAAR China for their August 2024 edition, where he discussed the challenges of forming genuine friendships in the entertainment industry. Jackson mentioned the difficulty in discerning “whether friendships were with the person or their team and fans”, which a fan interpreted as a critique of GOT7’s dynamic.

In response to the Instagram comment, Jackson simply replied, “? What are you saying?” indicating at some confusion or disbelief at the fan’s interpretation of his actions and words. Jackson has frequently referred to GOT7 as “family,” and his response suggests a misinterpretation of his earlier comments.

For example, here’s Jackson Wang’s post to mark GOT7’s 10th debut anniversary

More details about GOT7’s latest activities

GOT7, the dynamic K-pop boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014, consists of Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Known for their captivating performances and hit albums like Got It? and Flight Log: Turbulence, they have a dedicated global fanbase called Aghases. After leaving JYP Entertainment in 2021, they released their self-titled EP in 2022, featuring the title track Nanana.

Recently, BamBam excited fans by revealing that GOT7's new album is complete. The group is awaiting Jay B and Jinyoung's discharge from military service for a 2025 comeback.

Despite individual projects, the members collaborated on a diverse new album, heightening anticipation among their loyal fans, Ahgases.

