'All the songs are done': GOT7's BamBam CONFIRMS group comeback after Jay B and Jinyoung's military discharge

BamBam, known as GOT7's 'spoiler king,' has once again shocked fans by revealing that the group's upcoming album is already finished. With Jay B's and Jinyoung's military discharge pending, GOT7 eagerly awaits their return for an exciting comeback in 2025.

BamBam confirms GOT7 comeback in 2025

GOT7's beloved 'spoiler king,' BamBam, has once again delighted the fandom known as Aghases with exciting news about the group's upcoming album. In a recent interview with WOODY FM, BamBam revealed that GOT7's highly anticipated album is already completed, much to the surprise of Ahgases worldwide.

Known for his knack for dropping spoilers, BamBam didn't disappoint this time either. He disclosed that while the album is ready, the group is patiently waiting for members Jay B and Jinyoung to be discharged from mandatory military service before making their grand return.

Fans were thrilled to learn that despite the members pursuing individual endeavors, they have come together to create an album filled with diverse song choices. BamBam explained that the members have been actively working on solo music, sometimes choosing to save certain songs for the group instead.

Adding to the excitement, BamBam confirmed that GOT7's comeback is slated for 2025, giving fans ample time to prepare for the highly anticipated return of the group. With his trademark humor, BamBam even joked about waiting for Jay B and Jinyoung to grow their hair out after military service.

Ahgases couldn't contain their excitement upon hearing BamBam's spoilers, expressing their anticipation for what promises to be an epic comeback. BamBam's previous hints about the group's return had fans eagerly awaiting confirmation, and now, with the revelation of the completed album, anticipation for GOT7's comeback has reached new heights.

As fans eagerly await the much-anticipated return of GOT7, BamBam continues to prove himself as the ultimate spoiler king, keeping Ahgases on the edge of their seats with every reveal.

More details about GOT7

GOT7 is a prominent South Korean boy band known for their dynamic performances and catchy music. Formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014, the group consists of seven talented members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Their discography includes hit albums like Got It?, Identify, Just Right, and Flight Log: Turbulence. With a strong presence in both the Korean and Japanese music markets, GOT7 has garnered a dedicated fanbase worldwide. Departing from JYP Entertainment in 2021, the group continues to captivate audiences with their self-titled EP, featuring the title track Nanana, released in 2022.

