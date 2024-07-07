GOT7's Yugeyom dishes on 97 liners trip with BTS' Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo, BamBam, more during Wanna Come Here? appearance with Youngjae; WATCH

GOT7's Yugyeom recently appeared on a YouTube talk show, dishing out details about the close-knit friendship among K-pop's 97-liners boys, including BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BamBam, and more.

During his appearance alongside Youngjae, he also revealed it was none other than SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu who introduced him to Sweet Home star Song Kang.

GOT7’s Yugyeom spills beans on K-pop's 97-liners boys’ trip to Busan

On July 5, GOT7's Yugyeom made a surprise appearance on a YouTube talk show, Wanna Come Here? alongside his groupmate Youngjae, where he shared insights into the close-knit friendship among the 97-liners in K-pop. During the lively discussion, Yugyeom briefly revealed about hanging out with fellow idols like BTS' Jungkook, SVT's Mingyu, NCT's Jaehyun, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and BamBam.

When asked about their meetup activities, Yugyeom mentioned a memorable trip they took together to Busan, his first visit to the city, which was filled with fun activities and bonding moments. He also mentioned enjoying drinks with his friends during their gatherings.

Highlighting their close friendship, Yugyeom also disclosed that his friends had surprised him with a custom bracelet on his birthday, showcasing their thoughtful gestures and the strong bond they share beyond their hectic schedules.



The revelation provided fans with a glimpse into the personal lives and friendships of these popular idols, emphasizing the supportive network within the 97-liners group in the K-pop industry.

GOT7’s Yugyeom reveals SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu introduced him to Song Kang

During the show, Yugyeom further revealed an interesting connection to Sweet Home and My Demon fame, Song Kang, dispelling rumors of a close friendship with the actor but acknowledging Mingyu of SEVENTEEN's introduction.

When asked about Song Kang’s attendance at his album listening party, Yugyeom clarified that while he's not personally close to Song Kang, Mingyu had mentioned their mutual connection and suggested Song Kang attend the event. Yugyeom warmly welcomed Song Kang’s presence, expressing gratitude for Mingyu's initiative.

Previously, in the month of February, Yugyeom held a private listening party for his latest album, TRUST ME, which turned into a K-multiverse with SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, NCT, Song Kang, and more in attendance.

