Janhvi Kapoor's rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya is all hearts in romantic birthday post for her; see UNSEEN PICS

It's a big day for Janhvi Kapoor as she turns 27, celebrating not just her birthday but also a promising year in Bollywood with the release of exciting films. To make her day even more special, her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, expressed his love on Instagram stories with a heartfelt birthday wish along with unseen pictures. Janhvi Kapoor also received a thoughtful yet sweet birthday note from her darling sister Khushi Kapoor.

See beau Shikhar Pahariya's birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor

On Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, shared a sweet birthday wish along with a photo of them hugging together and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. How romantic! In the another picture, Janhvi can be seen posing with beau's fur babies. Shikhar captioned the photo, "love from all your fur babies".

Take a look:

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Gossips about Janhvi Kapoor dating polo player Shikhar Pahariya sparked when they were seen at Tirumala temple during Onam last year. Recently, they were rumored to spend New Year with Boney and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, they were seen returning to Mumbai after a family outing and were also spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Bawaal actress took to Instagram and shared a photo dump from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala, in which she could be seen posing with Shikhar along with several other friends.

During her last appearance on Koffee with Karan, in a fun segment, Karan Johar asked her about her speed dial list. Excitedly, Janhvi mentioned "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhuuu" (referring to Shikhar Pahariya) but clarified they are just good friends, leaving everyone in laughter.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor has some exciting projects on the horizon, displaying her talent in various genres. Fans are eager to see her in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, directed by Sharan Sharma. She is also set to shine in the patriotic thriller Ulajh.

Moreover, Janhvi is gearing up for her Telugu debut in Devara, where she'll share the screen with Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will also be seen alongside Ram Charan in RC16.

