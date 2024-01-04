KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor’s aww-worthy revelations about rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya prove it's nothing but true love

At the Koffee couch, Karan Johar welcomed the sister duo Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. During the course of the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, they divulged about their personal lives. Interestingly, the Bawaal actress also made several revelations about her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Read on to learn what all she said.

Janhvi Kapoor made revelations about rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya on KWK

In the eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan, the host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor about rumors of dating Shikhar Pahariya. He quizzed her, “You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?” Responding to him, the Bawaal actress said, “We’ve heard the song ‘Nadaan parinde ghar aaja’, Shikha used to sing that to me a lot and I liked it.”

Janhvi Kapoor says Shikhar Pahariya has been there for them

She further added that Shikhar has always been there for her, Khushi, and their dad Boney Kapoor. In the episode, she can be seen saying, “I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi Kapoor), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being", the actress replied adding “Shikhar and I are just good friends.”

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on dad Boney Kapoor spending time with their boyfriends

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director then spoke about their dad, producer Boney Kapoor. He asked the girls how he is with them and they responded that now he’s pretty cool. The host funnily asked them if he hangs out with their boyfriends to wish the Mili actress reluctantly replied, “Who’s boyfriends? He’s hanging out with our friends. Now, I feel that he’s from a generation that’s not born yet because I’m not prepared with how woke he is.”

Janhvi Kapoor revealed ‘Shikhu’ Shikhar Pahariya is on her speed dial list

Further on, in a quick and interesting segment. Karan Johar asked her to name three people on her speed dial list. An excited Janhvi said, “Papa, Khushu, and Shikhuuu (referring to Shikhar Pahariya). The Dhadak actress also clarified, “Just because we are really good friends” leaving everyone laughing.

About Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s relationship

Rumors of Janhvi Kapoor dating polo player Shikhar Pahariya took center stage when both of them were spotted visiting the Tirumala temple, last year, amidst Onam festivities. Recently, the couple was allegedly on a New Year vacation with Boney and Khushi Kapoor. A while ago, all of them were spotted returning to Mumbai after their family outing.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

In the past couple of years, the actress has worked in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Mili, and Bawaal after her debut with Dhadak. In 2024, she has an interesting lineup of work including her Telugu language debut with Devara co-starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Saif Ali Khan.

