Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon pens heartfelt letter to fans amid dating news with actress Han Ji Min

Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon and Han Ji Min have recently become the talk of the town following their dating news. The couple has been gaining praise for their adorable love story and their first meeting. However, Choi Jung Hoon has written a letter addressing his fans regarding his relationship with the actress.

On August 10, 2024, Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon took to his cafe to write a letter to his fans about his new relationship with actress Han Ji Min. He began his letter by reflecting on the recent turn of events, acknowledging that it's become a familiar routine for him to navigate these situations.

He admitted that whenever questions about his love life arose, he would respond nonchalantly, "Oh, I'm handling it well!" despite not feeling that way at all. Now that the news is public and congratulations are pouring in, he felt compelled to address his fans directly.

He reassured fans that he would channel the positive energy from their recent congratulations and performances into creating even better music. He promised to cherish the love and support from everyone and share it openly when the time is right.

Han Ji Min and Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon’s dating news emerged, which took the entire Korean entertainment community by surprise. However, soon after, both artists' agencies confirmed that they were indeed in a romantic relationship. Moreover, the companies also revealed that they both started to develop feelings for each other following their first meeting on the Korean variety show The Seasons.

Choi Jung Hoon is the frontman and main songwriter for the indie rock band Jannabi, alongside guitarist Kim Do Hyung. The group debuted under Peponi Music in 2014. The group started their journey through busking and club live performances. Some of their notable accolades include the Melon Music Award, the Seoul Music Award, the Fact Music Award, and two MAMA Awards.

Han Ji Min is an established South Korean actress who is extremely popular for her various roles in K-dramas. Receiving a breakthrough with the revenge series Resurrection, she went on to star in major shows such as Capital Scandal, Yi San, Cain and Abel, Padam Padam, Rooftop Prince, Familiar Wife, The Light in Your Eyes, and more. Our Blues and Behind Your Touch are two of her recent K-dramas.

