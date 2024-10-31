Jeon Yeo Been cast in bodyguard role in upcoming contract marriage K-drama Good Girl Boo Semi; report

Jeon Yeo Been will reportedly lead the upcoming romance comedy Good Girl Boo Semi. This would be the first time the actress would be appearing in a title role as she will be taking on the role of Boo Semi. Jeon Yeo Been is known for her roles in dramas like Vincenzo, A Time Called You and Be Melodramatic.

On October 31, it was reported that Jeon Yeo Been would be leading the new comedy romance Good Girl Boo Semi. play, Jeon Yeo Bin will transform into a perfect woman, Boo Semi. Although she appears to be a good woman, her character has a secret of living a completely different life from that. It will be interesting to see how Jeon Yoo Been portrays the character.

Good Woman Boo Semi is a romance comedy drama in which a female bodyguard who is born poor dreams of changing her life. She comes into a contract marriage with a terminally ill conglomerate chairman and changes her identity as she tries to survive for three months from the ones who are after her big inheritance.

The drama has been written by Hyun Gyu Ri who also wrote for The Owl. The series would be airing on ENA.

Jeon Yeo Been is a talented South Korean actress known for her versatile roles and powerful screen presence. She gained widespread acclaim with After My Death and further popularity through Vincenzo, where her complex portrayal captivated audiences. Her bold character choices and natural acting have established her as a rising star.

She will be appearing in the horror film The Nuns and the melodrama Our Film.

